Mother-In-Law Dragged Across Courtyard, Beaten In Shocking Fight Video From Punjab CCTV Footage Viral

A disturbing CCTV video from Punjab's Moga district has gone viral after capturing a violent clash between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law inside their home. The incident took place in Dharamkot area, where a domestic argument allegedly turned into a physical fight. The video reportedly shows the daughter-in-law dragging the elderly woman by her hair and assaulting her inside the house courtyard while family members and neighbours rushed to stop the violence.

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The footage has sparked strong reactions on social media and across the local area.

Argument Began Before Woman Left for Parental Home

According to the complaint filed by the elderly woman, as reported by News Nation, the fight began when her daughter-in-law was preparing to leave for her parental home.

The complainant, Balwinder Kaur, alleged that she requested her daughter-in-law to leave the young granddaughter behind before leaving the house. However, the conversation quickly turned into a heated argument.

Within moments, the verbal fight allegedly became violent.

The CCTV footage reportedly shows the daughter-in-law grabbing Balwinder Kaur by her hair, dragging her across the courtyard and attacking her as screams were heard from inside the house.

'She Started Beating Me,' Says Elderly Woman

Balwinder Kaur claimed her son Palwinder Singh married Karamveer Kaur around four years ago. According to her, tensions inside the house had been increasing for several months.

“She would often argue with us and leave for her parental home without informing anyone,” Balwinder Kaur alleged.

She further claimed that around three months ago, her daughter-in-law had left the house and later returned after intervention from the village panchayat.

“There was a compromise after that, but problems started again,” she alleged.

The elderly woman also accused her daughter-in-law and her family of creating pressure over jewellery and threatening to implicate them in false cases.

“We only asked her to leave the child at home before going. Suddenly she grabbed my hair and started beating me,” Balwinder Kaur said.

Neighbours Intervened After Hearing Screams

Residents living nearby said they rushed towards the house after hearing loud screams and chaos from inside the home. One local woman said the fight had become extremely aggressive before neighbours managed to separate the two women.

Police officials confirmed that a complaint has been received in the matter.

Authorities said they are examining the CCTV footage and recording statements as part of the investigation. No arrests have been made so far.