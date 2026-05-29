Hockey U18 Asia Cup: Captain Ketan's Hat-Trick Leads India Men To Dominating 13-0 Win Over Kazakhstan

MENAFN - IANS) Kakamigahara, May 29 (IANS) Captain Ketan Kushwaha scored a hat-trick as the Indian men's hockey team opened its campaign at the U-18 Asia Cup 2026 with a dominant 13-0 victory over Kazakhstan in Pool A here on Friday.

Ketan led from the front with three goals, while Prahalad Rajbhar, Ashish Tani Purti, Ansh Bahutra and Shahrukh Ali registered a brace each.

India controlled proceedings from the outset and were rewarded for their persistence after Kazakhstan weathered the early pressure. Shahrukh Ali (12') broke the deadlock with a thunderous strike from inside the circle before Prahalad Rajbhar (14') doubled the advantage just two minutes later, giving India a firm grip on the contest by the end of the first quarter.

Goals continued to flow in the second quarter. Captain Kushwaha (18') was well placed to finish from close range after India won possession high up the pitch, while Gazee Khan (20') added a fourth shortly after to extend the lead.

India showed no signs of easing off before the break. Shahrukh (29') completed his brace with a clinical finish, and Purti (30') converted a penalty corner a minute later, as India surged to a commanding 6-0 lead at half-time.

The third quarter proved to be the most productive, with four of India's five goals coming through penalty corners. Bahutra (31', 44') converted twice while Purti also went on to complete a brace.

In the final minute of the quarter, Kushwaha scored twice in quick succession, including a penalty corner, to complete his hat-trick. India finished the third quarter with an 11-0 lead.

The men in blue kept the pressure on in the final quarter to round off a resounding victory. Akash Deep (47') tapped the ball into an open goal to put his name on the scoresheet before Rajbhar scored his second goal of the day in the 51st minute.

India will next face hosts Japan on May 31 as they look to continue their winning start to the tournament.