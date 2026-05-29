Chile's Stock Market Climbs A Second Day On Copper

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Friday, May 29, 2026 · Covering Thursday May 28 session Summary Chile stock market report: the IPSA rose 0.55% to 10,897.17 on Thursday May 28, a second straight gain that closed near the session high and put Santiago alongside Buenos Aires as one of only two majors to decouple from a regional risk-off. Copper near records did the structural work; the BCCh kept 4.50% with a June cut to 4.25% in play; the MACD has crossed up and the RSI is back above 55. The next reference is 11,045 overhead. The Big Three 1.

The IPSA closed at 10,897.17, up 0.55% in a tight 10,804 to 10,901 range that finished near the high. The second consecutive up session pushes the index above the 10,816 to 10,840 cluster that had been the lid and now becomes support, with 11,045 the first overhead reference. 2.

The decoupling is striking. Brazil fell a third day, Colombia drifted before Sunday's vote, Mexico reversed below 70,000; only Argentina and Chile closed higher. Copper, near records after Cochilco lifted its 2026 forecast, fed through the peso and mining heavyweights into the index. 3.

The technical picture confirms. The MACD has crossed above signal with a +37.6 histogram and lines rising toward zero; the RSI has thrust to 55.28 from slow 44.46, the kind of widening that follows a successful base. IPSA 10,897 +0.55% BCCh rate 4.50% June cut in play Anchor Copper Near records 200-DMA 10,152 7% below 02 Session Data

Metric Value Change Read IPSA close 10,897.17 +0.55% Second straight gain Day range 10,804–10,901 Closed near high Buyers in control MA cluster 10,816–10,840 Now support Flipped from lid RSI (fast/slow) 55.28 / 44.46 Above midline Constructive thrust MACD (hist/line/signal) +37.6 / −29.1 / −66.7 Bullish cross Lines rising toward zero Jan ATH / MS target 11,721 / 13,700 7.6% / 25.7% upside Room above

Source: Bolsa de Comercio de Santiago, Banco Central de Chile, Cochilco, TradingView. Snapshot: May 29, 2026 05:58 UTC. Live Market IntelligenceChile - Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Chile - Live Market Board

Santiago

May 29, 2026 · 04:25

S&P IPSA · benchmark 10,897+0.55%

Market breadth · 10 names 70% advancing

7 ▲ advancing3 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / CLP 890.54 -0.12%

Copper 6.42 +0.33%

Gold 4,547 +1.05%

Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Staples +2.30% CENCOSUD

Other +2.07% COPPER, SOUTHERN COPPER

Energy +1.78% COPEC

Consumer Disc. +0.75% FALABELLA

Utilities +0.60% ENELAM

Industrials +0.38% LATAM AIR

Materials -0.05% SQM-B, CMPC

Financials -0.47% BSANTANDER, BANCO CHILE

Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength IbovespaBrazil

175,063

-0.39%



S&P/BMV IPCMexico

68,866

-1.65%



S&P IPSAChile

10,897

+0.55%



S&P MERVALArgentina

3,089,497

+0.57%



MSCI COLCAPColombia

2,182.57

-0.56%



BVL S&P PerúPeru

19,767

+0.37%



Full instrument board

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPSA 10,897 +0.55% - 10,838 - - - USD/CLP 890.54 -0.12% -5.15% 891.65 890.54 890.54 - COPPER 6.42 +0.33% +37.90% 6.40 6.44 6.39 4,861 SQM-B 75,368 -0.09% +155.64% 75,439 75,994 74,500 499,688 COPEC 6,560 +1.78% -3.53% 6,445 6,620 6,481 875,991 BSANTANDER 71.40 -0.57% +24.50% 71.81 72.19 70.88 75,088,618 FALABELLA 5,875 +0.75% +25.58% 5,831 5,891 5,773 1,254,247 ENELAM 78.99 +0.60% -14.25% 78.52 78.99 78.01 35,098,261 CENCOSUD 2,180 +2.30% -33.70% 2,131 2,180 2,141 2,959,735 CMPC 1,120 +0.00% -24.07% 1,120 1,139 1,110 4,315,093 BANCO CHILE 172.50 -0.37% +19.39% 173.14 173.99 171.99 97,534,046 LATAM AIR 23.76 +0.38% +32.74% 23.67 23.92 23.20 689,756,692 SOUTHERN COPPER 194.88 +3.80% +118.63% 187.75 195.89 183.56 1,222,824

Largest moves today SOUTHERN COPPER194.88+3.80% CENCOSUD2,180+2.30% COPEC6,560+1.78% FALABELLA5,875+0.75% ENELAM78.99+0.60% BSANTANDER71.40-0.57% IPSA10,897+0.55% LATAM AIR23.76+0.38%

The session read The S&P IPSA rose 0.55%, with breadth positive - 7 of 10 names higher. Consumer Staples led, while Financials lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 28 May 2026 Where the Dollar Is Headed in Latin America

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03 Why It Rose Local Driver: copper still does the work

Copper is the single variable that explains the decoupling. The metal is trading near record highs after Cochilco lifted its 2026 forecast, and the pass-through is immediate: a firmer copper price feeds the peso, lifts the fiscal accounts, and bids the mining heavyweights. With the metal holding, Thursday's gain looked like the natural continuation of the recovery that started after the early-May washout. President Kast's 27% to 23% corporate tax cut remains the re-rating thesis behind targets like Morgan Stanley's 13,700.

External Trigger: the rate cut that is still in play

The Banco Central de Chile's 4.50% rate, with a June 25bp cut still in play, is the dovish optionality that supports the index when the global tape is hostile. Soft Q1 activity keeps the cut on the table while inflation has converged toward the 3% target faster than expected. The equity market reads it as cheaper financing and monetary tailwind on a copper-led economy.

§04 · Market Commentary

The way Chile recovered tells the story. The IPSA spent April and most of May rolling over, with the 10,816 to 10,840 cluster a ceiling that capped every bounce. Thursday was the second close back above it, finishing near the high, the cleanest signal the band has flipped from resistance to support. The January ATH at 11,721 is within 7.6% upside and the Morgan Stanley 13,700 target offers about 25.7%.

The momentum picture has flipped. The MACD has crossed above signal with a +37.6 histogram and lines rising from a deeply negative reading, the shape that follows a successful base. The risk is external: if the Iran tape worsens, copper would pull back as the global dollar firms, and the IPSA's decoupling leans heavily on the metal. So long as it holds, the path of least resistance is up toward 11,045.

05 Technical Snapshot

S&P IPSA Index daily, BCS. TradingView · May 29, 2026 05:58 UTC

The IPSA at 10,897 has cleared the 10,816 to 10,840 cluster and held above it on the close, flipping the band from resistance to support. Above are 11,045 (April peak) and 11,721 (January ATH); below, the 10,683 cloud edge and the 200-day near 10,152 are the structural floors. Momentum confirms: MACD bullish cross, RSI above slow and the midline. The setup favours continuation.

Resistance: 11,045 · 11,627–11,721 (January peak) · 13,700 (MS year-end target) Support: 10,840 · 10,816 · 10,683 · 10,152 (200-DMA) Invalidation: A close back below 10,816 reverses the breakout and reopens 10,683. 06 Forward Look June · BCCh meeting A 25bp cut to 4.25% is the in-play scenario and the next domestic re-rating catalyst. Anchor · Copper near records The single most important external variable; a pullback would test the decoupling story. Structural · Kast tax cut The 27% to 23% corporate tax reduction is the multi-quarter re-rating story behind consensus targets. 07 Questions & Answers Why did Chile rise on a regional risk-off day? Copper. The metal is near records after Cochilco lifted its 2026 forecast, and the pass-through to the peso and mining heavyweights kept Santiago bid even as Brazil, Colombia and Mexico fell. What does the technical setup say? Constructive. The MACD has crossed above its signal with a positive histogram, the RSI is back above the midline, and the index has closed two days running above the moving-average cluster that capped every bounce in April and May. What is the next catalyst? The BCCh in June. A 25-basis-point cut to 4.25% is in play and would steepen the carry differential while adding monetary tailwind to a copper-anchored equity story. Verdict

Chile and Argentina were the only two majors to close higher Thursday: an idiosyncratic story strong enough to override the regional risk-off. For Chile that anchor is copper, near records after Cochilco lifted its forecast, with the BCCh at 4.50% and a June cut to 4.25% in play. The IPSA at 10,897 has cleared the band that capped April and May and finished near the high, the cleanest constructive close in weeks. The MACD has crossed up and the RSI is back above the midline. The next test is 11,045, then the January high at 11,721; the bigger picture is the 13,700 consensus target that hinges on whether the Kast tax cut clears Congress.

Related: Wednesday's recovery · The Cochilco forecast · The 2026 outlook.

When copper holds, Chile's equity market answers to one thing and not to the headlines.

Disclaimer: This report is editorial market analysis based on publicly available data. It is not investment advice. Markets carry risk; consult a licensed professional before trading.

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