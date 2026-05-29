Odisha Govt Signs Semiconductor Substrate Manufacturing Pact With Intel, 3DGS: Ashwini Vaishnaw

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) The Odisha government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Intel and 3D Glass Solutions (3DGS) to bring substrate manufacturing technology to India, according to Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday.

Vaishnaw congratulated the state government, Intel and 3DGS on signing the pact aimed at introducing substrate manufacturing capabilities in India through a post on social media platform X.

"Congratulations to the Govt. of Odisha, Intel and 3DGS on signing an MoU to bring substrate manufacturing technology to India. This will further advance semiconductor ecosystem in India," the minister said in a post.

The latest development builds on Odisha's broader semiconductor push announced earlier this year.

In April, the foundation stone was laid for the country's first advanced 3D chip packaging unit at Info Valley in Bhubaneswar under the Heterogeneous Integration Packaging Solutions project promoted by 3D Glass Solutions (3DGS).

The project -- involving an investment of nearly Rs 2,000 crore -- is expected to manufacture around 70,000 glass panels annually, along with 50 million assembled units and nearly 13,000 advanced 3D heterogeneous integration (3DHI) modules, according to the government.

At the time, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India's semiconductor sector is witnessing rapid growth, with Odisha emerging as an important contributor to the country's semiconductor ambitions.

In addition, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had said the state emerged as the only state in the country where both India's first compound semiconductor fabrication unit and first 3D glass substrate packaging facility were being established.

The development comes as the Centre continues to strengthen the domestic semiconductor ecosystem through policy support and incentives under the Semicon India Programme.

Earlier this week, the government said that 12 fab or packaging projects and 24 semiconductor design projects have already been approved under the programme.

Moreover, the government has launched an online Investor Support portal aimed at boosting investor confidence and addressing industry concerns.