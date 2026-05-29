'Great Son Of India And Messiah Of Farmers', CM Yogi Pays Homage To Chaudhary Charan Singh

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, May 29 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid homage to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh on his death anniversary. The Chief Minister offered floral tributes at his statue located within the Vidhan Bhawan complex and recalled his contributions to agricultural reforms in the country.

In his address, the Chief Minister described Chaudhary Charan Singh as a "great son of Mother India and a messiah of farmers".

CM Yogi said that the former Prime Minister not only took the lead in the country's freedom struggle but also spearheaded several structural reforms in agriculture and revenue. It was because of his firm conviction that the path to the country's development relies on its villages and fields today, he added.

The Chief Minister further stated that farmers must be an integral part of the development agenda and remain a priority for the government. He emphasised that government schemes should be formulated with the interests of farmers firmly in mind.

CM Yogi also stated that the Uttar Pradesh government is in the process of implementing initiatives focused on farmers' welfare to keep the legacy and memories of Chaudhary Charan Singh alive.

“The establishment of the Chaudhary Charan Singh Seed Park in Lucknow stands as a significant highlight among these initiatives. Beyond his stature as farmers' saviour and a national icon, he made profound and lasting contributions to both the nation and society,” the UP CM told the gathering.

Notably, Chaudhary Charan Singh was born into a farming family on December 23, 1902, in Uttar Pradesh.

He received his education at Agra University and subsequently joined the freedom movement. Deeply influenced by the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, he played an active and pivotal role in several movements launched against British colonial rule.

Following India's independence, he tirelessly worked to bring transformational change in the lives of farmers by uplifting their living standards, empowering the landless, and strengthening the rural economy. He passed away on May 29, 1987.

In recognition of his immense contributions to the nation, Chaudhary Charan Singh was posthumously conferred with the prestigious title of 'Bharat Ratna'.