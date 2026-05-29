Mos Bandi Sanjay's Son Bhageerath To Be Produced Before Trial Court At Malkajgiri Today In POCSO Case

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, May 29 (IANS) Cyberabad police continued questioning Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son Bandi Bhageerath in a POCSO case for the third day on Friday. MoS Bandi Sanjay's son will be produced before a trial court at Malkajgiri later in the day today.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was questioning him at Pet Basheerabad Police Station, where the case was registered against him on May 8.

The SIT, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Ritiraj, is reported to be questioning Bandi Bhageerath based on statements recorded during the course of investigation and digital evidence.

Bandi Bhageerath's three-day police custody is ending on Friday. The police will produce him before the trial court at Malkajgiri in the evening.

Bandi Bhageerath was taken into police custody at Cherlapally Central Prison, where he was lodged since his arrest on May 16.

Police began questioning Bandi Bhageerath after his medical examination at Osmania General Hospital. He was reportedly taken to a farmhouse in Moinabad on the city outskirts as part of scene recreation and verification of facts linked to the investigation.

After recording Bandi Bhageerath's statement, the SIT is understood to be examining him based on the victim's statement and statements gathered from persons linked to the case.

The Investigating Officers were also retrieving and analysing data from Bandi Bhageerath's seized mobile phone.

Based on the findings during the three-day interrogation, the police are likely to seek extension of the judicial custody of the accused.

A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against Bandi Bhageerath on May 8 following allegations that he sexually assaulted a minor girl.

The case was booked under Section 11 read with 12 of the POCSO Act and Sections 74 and 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

After the DCP spoke to the victim, police invoked Section 5(1) read with 6 of the POCSO Act.

Bandi Bhageerath was served a notice by the police directing him to appear before the investigating officer on May 13.

He did not appear but sent a letter to the Investigating Officer seeking two days' time to appear.

After the High Court refused to grant him interim protection, Bandi Bhageerath was arrested by the police on the night of May 16.

Though MoS Bandi Sanjay claimed that his son surrendered before the police, the Cyberabad police stated that he admitted to having committed the offence of sexually assaulting a minor girl, after which he was arrested.

Bandi Bhageerath was produced before a magistrate the same night and was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.