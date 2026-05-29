CBI, NTA Heads Face Parliamentary Panel Over NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak

Parliamentary Panel Reviews NEET-UG Probe

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Praveen Sood and National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Abhishek Singh on Friday arrived for the Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting held to review an update on the investigation into NEET-UG Paper Leak 2026.

The meeting was convened by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Government Assurances, chaired by Rajya Sabha MP M Thambidurai, and was scheduled to be held at 11 am at the Parliament House Annexe Extension Building.

During the meeting, the committee will hear the views of the Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, along with the Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The panel will also interact with the Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, along with the Chairman of the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the Director of the CBI.

The meeting assumes significance amid the ongoing controversy over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and the CBSE Class 12 reevaluation issue.

CBI Arrests Doctor, Faculty Member in Leak Case

Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested two additional individuals in connection with the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, bringing the total number of arrests to 13, according to an official statement released by the CBI.

The newly arrested individuals include a doctor from Latur and a faculty member from a Pune-based coaching institute.

According to the statement, Dr Manoj Shirure, a Latur-based doctor, was arrested for his role in facilitating three students--including the son of an accused coaching centre owner--in obtaining leaked Chemistry questions from accused PV Kulkarni.

The second arrest involves Tejas Harshadkumar Shah, a Physics faculty member at the Dr Abhang Prabhu Medical Academy (APMA), a coaching centre in Pune. The statement noted that he had obtained the leaked Physics questions from another arrested accused, Manisha Havaldar.

The agency recalled that the case was registered on May 12, 2026, following a formal complaint from the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education. Since then, special teams were formed, and searches were conducted at various locations across the country, and several suspects were picked up and interrogated.

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