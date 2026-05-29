Rajasthan SHOCKER! Former Village Head Killed, First Wife And Children Taken Into Custody

In Rajasthan's Ajmer district, a former sarpanch, his mother, second wife, and niece were reportedly murdered and their remains incinerated in a car. According to authorities, the crime was carried out by his first wife and their two children during prolonged domestic arguments. A Mahindra Scorpio was discovered burning on a roadway around 500 meters from the victims' residence in Shrirampura village, which is roughly 60 miles from Ajmer city. Investigators quickly discovered a murderous scheme, despite the case first appearing to be an accidental fire.

Former sarpanch Ram Singh Choudhary, his mother Poosi Devi, his second wife Suryagyan Devi, and his niece Mahima Chaudhary have all been named as victims. While Suryagyan's body was recovered in a neighbouring field with her neck cut and blood all over the place, three burnt bodies were located inside the car.

According to the police, Ram Singh's first wife Sunita, their daughter Sarita, and their little son have been taken into custody in relation to the murders.

Police said that Ram Singh shared a home with both of his wives, which regularly resulted in arguments. In 2005, he wed Sunita, with whom he had two kids. Against Sunita's desires, he wed Suryagyan in 2019. In addition to serving on the district council, Suryagyan was a law student.

According to Superintendent of Police Harsh Vardhan Agarwala, the case first seemed to be a fire occurrence, but preliminary results indicated otherwise. Sunita stated that Ram Singh had taken his sick mother to the hospital when the police initially arrived at the residence.

Minor Son Confesses

Under sustained questioning, the minor son allegedly confessed to the crime and detailed the sequence of events.

He said to the police that, while intoxicated, his father would regularly beat him, his mother, and his sister. He claimed that his mother was forced to perform all home duties and was prohibited from leaving the house, which resulted in ongoing abuse inside the family. The boy said this abuse led him to develop deep resentment towards his father, and that he had often told his mother he would kill him one day.

Investigations revealed that the boy had pre-planned the murder and had ordered a knife online.

How Did The Murder Took Place?

Ram Singh and Sunita got into a furious altercation on May 27, during which the boy reportedly threatened to kill his father. Later that evening, he cut Ram Singh's neck after attacking him while he slept. When Suryagyan, who was sleeping close by, awoke, he spotted the accused. The youngster also reportedly killed her out of fear of being exposed.

Mahima and Poosi Devi, who were sleeping close by, hurried to the scene upon hearing the disturbance. According to the police, the youngster killed both ladies in order to erase witnesses after attacking them with heavy and sharp weapons along with his mother and sister.

Attempted To Cover Tracks

Following the killings, the accused reportedly hauled the bodies and put them into the Scorpio using fuel from a neighbouring tractor. After being taken to a location around 500 meters from the residence, the car was set on fire.

Later, forensic experts discovered that the car's back seats were folding, indicating that the victims had already passed away before being put inside.

Police discovered light bloodstains on the house's floor and walls during their examination. Additionally, a matchbox with possible blood traces and two bricks stained with blood were found. There were attempts to remove evidence with chemicals and water. Based on technical evidence, including mobile tower data and forensic clues, police detained Sunita, her daughter, and her minor son.