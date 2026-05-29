Brazil's Stock Market Slips A Third Day On Rate Worries
|Metric
|Value
|Change
|Read
|Ibovespa close
|175,063.41
|−0.39%
|Third straight decline
|Day range
|174,686–176,627
|−681 pts
|Closed near the low
|USD/BRL
|5.0430
|0.00%
|Real holds firm
|IGP-M (May)
|+0.84%
|Above forecast
|Inflation argument intact
|Citi end-26 Selic
|13.75%
|From 13.25%
|Less easing priced in
|RSI (fast/slow)
|35.35 / 35.13
|Deeply oversold
|No turn yet
|MACD histogram
|−186.10
|Lines below zero
|Bearish, deepening
Rio Times · Live Market IntelligenceBrazil - Live Market Board
B3 · São Paulo
May 29, 2026 · 03:49
-0.39% +26.05% over 12 months
Market breadth · 14 names 29% advancing4 ▲ advancing10 declining ▼
Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.04 +0.10%EUR / BRL 5.87 -0.25%
Selic rate 14.50% ·Brent crude 91.39 -2.48%
Iron ore 161.91 ·
Sector heatmap · average move today Mining +1.14% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4Industrials +0.31% WEGE3, RENT3
Energy -0.37% PETR4, PRIO3Utilities -0.56% ENEV3
Financials -0.84% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3Materials -0.95% SUZB3
Consumer Staples -1.93% ABEV3Consumer Disc. -3.87% AZZA3
Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
175,063
-0.39%
S&P/BMV IPCMexico
68,866
-1.65%
S&P IPSAChile
10,897
+0.55%
S&P MERVALArgentina
3,089,497
+0.57%
MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,182.57
-0.56%
BVL S&P PerúPeru
19,767
+0.37%
Full instrument board
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|175,063
|-0.39%
|+26.05%
|175,744
|-
|-
|-
|USD/BRL
|5.04
|+0.10%
|-11.33%
|5.04
|5.04
|5.03
|-
|SELIC
|14.50%
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|PETR4
|42.51
|-0.72%
|+35.25%
|42.82
|43.18
|42.24
|37,458,500
|VALE3
|83.96
|+0.61%
|+57.20%
|83.45
|84.05
|82.24
|12,765,800
|ITUB4
|40.00
|-0.79%
|+9.02%
|40.32
|40.45
|39.72
|20,146,800
|BBDC4
|17.90
|-0.56%
|+10.84%
|18.00
|18.22
|17.82
|31,047,700
|BBAS3
|20.61
|-2.14%
|-14.41%
|21.06
|21.18
|20.61
|19,220,300
|B3SA3
|16.50
|+0.12%
|+15.38%
|16.48
|16.68
|16.11
|21,640,400
|ABEV3
|16.29
|-1.93%
|+15.53%
|16.61
|16.65
|16.25
|24,768,900
|WEGE3
|43.72
|+0.62%
|-2.10%
|43.45
|44.02
|43.28
|4,255,900
|PRIO3
|62.97
|-0.02%
|+60.64%
|62.98
|63.96
|61.65
|6,686,400
|SUZB3
|41.69
|-0.95%
|-18.35%
|42.09
|42.49
|41.62
|4,894,800
|RENT3
|42.82
|+0.00%
|-1.15%
|42.82
|43.60
|42.11
|6,731,700
|AZZA3
|19.85
|-3.87%
|-52.57%
|20.65
|20.79
|19.85
|1,294,600
|CSNA3
|6.80
|+3.82%
|-21.57%
|6.55
|6.88
|6.40
|15,166,300
|GGBR4
|23.50
|-1.01%
|+47.80%
|23.74
|24.04
|23.37
|10,549,900
|ENEV3
|25.00
|-0.56%
|+74.22%
|25.14
|25.53
|24.96
|3,926,100
19.85
-3.87% CSNA3
6.80
+3.82% BBAS3
20.61
-2.14% ABEV3
16.29
-1.93% GGBR4
23.50
-1.01% SUZB3
41.69
-0.95% ITUB4
40.00
-0.79% PETR4
42.51
-0.72%
The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.39%, with breadth negative - 4 of 14 names higher. Mining led, while Consumer Disc. lagged.From The Rio Times
Related coverage · 29 May 2026 Global Economy Briefing - May 29, 2026 Read → 03 Why It Slid Local Driver: a Selic forecast walks back
Citi's lift of its end-2026 Selic forecast from 13.25% to 13.75% mattered more than the half-percent it changed. One of the more constructive houses on the Brazilian curve has pushed easing further out, with the IGP-M at 0.84% on top of last week's above-forecast IPCA-15 and a record-low 5.8% unemployment all strengthening the case for the central bank to wait. The rate cushion for the second half is thinner.External Trigger: oil and Iran swing again
Iran said it had struck a US air base in response to American action near Bandar Abbas, walking back the cease-fire optimism. Crude rebounded, but Petrobras still lost nearly 2% as the rate-and-stagflation worry overrode the oil bid; Vale eked out a 1% gain despite weaker iron ore. The rate-sensitive complex decides where the index closes.§04 · Market Commentary
The shape of the slide is more telling than the size. Three down days adding up to 1.4% is hardly a rout, but the cumulative weight keeps the index below the moving-average band. RSI in the mid-30s with MACD deepening below zero is a market trying to find a base. The bond market is doing the work, and no scheduled local trigger arrives before mid-June.
The contrast with the currency matters. The real has refused to follow the equity weakness, holding flat at 5.04 even as the global dollar found bid on the Iran tape, keeping the 200-day ceiling at 5.27 comfortably away. The carry at 14.50% is doing its job. So long as the currency holds, the equity slide is a domestic-rate problem with a domestic-rate fix in mid-June.05 Technical Snapshot Ibovespa Index daily, B3. TradingView · May 29, 2026 05:58 UTC
The Ibovespa at 175,063 sits below the cluster from 176,045 to 179,868 that now caps recovery, with 171,307 the first support below and the 200-day line near 165,102 far beneath. RSI at 35.35 is deeply oversold but flat: conditions for a bounce exist without the trigger to fire it.USD/BRL daily, ICE. TradingView · May 29, 2026 05:58 UTC
USD/BRL at 5.0430 closed flat, with 5.0288 to 5.0387 acting as support and 5.1020 to 5.1057 the band the dollar would need to reclaim to start a real depreciation. The 200-day average at 5.2667 sits a long way above, framing the real's year-to-date strength as still intact. A break above 5.1057 would be the warning the currency is joining the equity weakness; until then the carry keeps the real anchored.Ibovespa: Resistance 176,045 · 179,868 · support 171,307 · 165,103 (200-DMA) USD/BRL: Support 5.0288 · resistance 5.1057 · 5.2667 (200-DMA) 06 Forward Look June 17-18 · The Copom meeting The hold at 14.50% is consensus; any signal on when easing might begin is what matters. Now · The 5.1057 line on the real A break above would tie Brazil into the global risk-off; below it, the carry holds. Rolling · Oil and Iran Each headline swings Petrobras one way and stagflation fears the other. 07 Questions & Answers Why did the Ibovespa fall a third day? Rates. A hot IGP-M reading and Citi's upgrade of its end-2026 Selic call to 13.75% pushed expected easing further out, hitting banks and rate-sensitive names hardest. Why didn't the real fall too? The carry. With Selic at 14.50% and a wide cushion over the Fed, holding reais still pays, so the currency held flat at 5.04 even as the global dollar found bid on the Iran headlines. What decides the next move? The June Copom meeting and the 5.1057 line on the real. A dovish Copom signal or a strong real keeps the slide shallow; the opposite opens room to test 171,307. Verdict
Brazil is in a shallow but stubborn slide. Three down days have taken the Ibovespa to 175,063 on a drumbeat of rate-friction: hot inflation, a Citi Selic upgrade, and Iran retaliation reviving stagflation fears. The encouragement is the real, holding flat at 5.04 with a wide carry cushion, keeping the slide a domestic-rate problem rather than a currency crisis. RSI is deeply oversold but flat. The next durable signal is the June Copom; until then, sideways to down, 176,045 the line to reclaim and 171,307 the floor to defend.
Related: The Wednesday slide · The carry holds · Copom preview.
When the equity slide is shallow and the currency holds, the bleed has a floor that a crash does not.
Disclaimer: This report is editorial market analysis based on publicly available data. It is not investment advice. Markets carry risk; consult a licensed professional before trading.
Read More from The Rio Times
- Brazil's Financial Morning Call - Friday, May 29, 2026 Brazilian Household Debt Climbs to a Record High Brazil's Jobless Rate Ticks Up as Wages Hit a Record
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment