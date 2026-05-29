Brazil's Stock Market Slips A Third Day On Rate Worries

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Friday, May 29, 2026 · Covering Thursday May 28 session Summary Brazil stock market report: the Ibovespa fell 0.39% to 175,063.41 on Thursday May 28, a third straight decline as Iran retaliation against a US air base revived stagflation fears and a hotter IGP-M pushed Citi to raise its year-end Selic forecast to 13.75% from 13.25%. The real held flat near 5.04, decoupling from the equity slide. Banks led the losers, Petrobras fell with crude, only Vale gained. The slide is shallow but persistent, momentum oversold yet still pointing down. The Big Three 1.

The Ibovespa closed at 175,063.41, down 0.39% in a 174,686 to 176,627 range, a third consecutive losing session that leaves the index below the moving-average cluster from 176,045 to 179,868. 2.

The driver was rates. The IGP-M wholesale gauge rose 0.84% in May, above forecasts, and prompted Citi to lift its year-end Selic call to 13.75% from 13.25%, an effective easing taken off the table. With Selic at 14.50% and the next Copom in mid-June, the bond market priced higher-for-longer and dragged the rate-sensitive equity names down with it. 3.

The currency told a different story. The real held flat at 5.0430, refusing to follow the stock slide as the global dollar found bid on the same Iran headlines that hurt equities. The decoupling is the session's encouragement: the carry at 14.50% still works even when the equity narrative does not. Ibovespa 175,063 −0.39% USD/BRL 5.0430 Flat Selic 14.50% Citi: end-26 13.75% 200-DMA 165,103 Well below 02 Session Data

Metric Value Change Read Ibovespa close 175,063.41 −0.39% Third straight decline Day range 174,686–176,627 −681 pts Closed near the low USD/BRL 5.0430 0.00% Real holds firm IGP-M (May) +0.84% Above forecast Inflation argument intact Citi end-26 Selic 13.75% From 13.25% Less easing priced in RSI (fast/slow) 35.35 / 35.13 Deeply oversold No turn yet MACD histogram −186.10 Lines below zero Bearish, deepening

Source: B3, Banco Central do Brasil, FGV, ICE, TradingView. Snapshot: May 29, 2026 05:58 UTC. Live Market IntelligenceBrazil - Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil - Live Market Board

B3 · São Paulo

May 29, 2026 · 03:49

Ibovespa · benchmark 175,063-0.39% +26.05% over 12 months

Market breadth · 14 names 29% advancing

4 ▲ advancing10 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.04 +0.10%

EUR / BRL 5.87 -0.25%

Selic rate 14.50% ·

Brent crude 91.39 -2.48%

Iron ore 161.91 ·

Sector heatmap · average move today Mining +1.14% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Industrials +0.31% WEGE3, RENT3

Energy -0.37% PETR4, PRIO3

Utilities -0.56% ENEV3

Financials -0.84% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Materials -0.95% SUZB3

Consumer Staples -1.93% ABEV3

Consumer Disc. -3.87% AZZA3

Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength IbovespaBrazil

175,063

-0.39%



S&P/BMV IPCMexico

68,866

-1.65%



S&P IPSAChile

10,897

+0.55%



S&P MERVALArgentina

3,089,497

+0.57%



MSCI COLCAPColombia

2,182.57

-0.56%



BVL S&P PerúPeru

19,767

+0.37%



Full instrument board

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 175,063 -0.39% +26.05% 175,744 - - - USD/BRL 5.04 +0.10% -11.33% 5.04 5.04 5.03 - SELIC 14.50% - - - - - PETR4 42.51 -0.72% +35.25% 42.82 43.18 42.24 37,458,500 VALE3 83.96 +0.61% +57.20% 83.45 84.05 82.24 12,765,800 ITUB4 40.00 -0.79% +9.02% 40.32 40.45 39.72 20,146,800 BBDC4 17.90 -0.56% +10.84% 18.00 18.22 17.82 31,047,700 BBAS3 20.61 -2.14% -14.41% 21.06 21.18 20.61 19,220,300 B3SA3 16.50 +0.12% +15.38% 16.48 16.68 16.11 21,640,400 ABEV3 16.29 -1.93% +15.53% 16.61 16.65 16.25 24,768,900 WEGE3 43.72 +0.62% -2.10% 43.45 44.02 43.28 4,255,900 PRIO3 62.97 -0.02% +60.64% 62.98 63.96 61.65 6,686,400 SUZB3 41.69 -0.95% -18.35% 42.09 42.49 41.62 4,894,800 RENT3 42.82 +0.00% -1.15% 42.82 43.60 42.11 6,731,700 AZZA3 19.85 -3.87% -52.57% 20.65 20.79 19.85 1,294,600 CSNA3 6.80 +3.82% -21.57% 6.55 6.88 6.40 15,166,300 GGBR4 23.50 -1.01% +47.80% 23.74 24.04 23.37 10,549,900 ENEV3 25.00 -0.56% +74.22% 25.14 25.53 24.96 3,926,100

Largest moves today AZZA319.85-3.87% CSNA36.80+3.82% BBAS320.61-2.14% ABEV316.29-1.93% GGBR423.50-1.01% SUZB341.69-0.95% ITUB440.00-0.79% PETR442.51-0.72%

The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.39%, with breadth negative - 4 of 14 names higher. Mining led, while Consumer Disc. lagged.

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03 Why It Slid Local Driver: a Selic forecast walks back

Citi's lift of its end-2026 Selic forecast from 13.25% to 13.75% mattered more than the half-percent it changed. One of the more constructive houses on the Brazilian curve has pushed easing further out, with the IGP-M at 0.84% on top of last week's above-forecast IPCA-15 and a record-low 5.8% unemployment all strengthening the case for the central bank to wait. The rate cushion for the second half is thinner.

External Trigger: oil and Iran swing again

Iran said it had struck a US air base in response to American action near Bandar Abbas, walking back the cease-fire optimism. Crude rebounded, but Petrobras still lost nearly 2% as the rate-and-stagflation worry overrode the oil bid; Vale eked out a 1% gain despite weaker iron ore. The rate-sensitive complex decides where the index closes.

§04 · Market Commentary

The shape of the slide is more telling than the size. Three down days adding up to 1.4% is hardly a rout, but the cumulative weight keeps the index below the moving-average band. RSI in the mid-30s with MACD deepening below zero is a market trying to find a base. The bond market is doing the work, and no scheduled local trigger arrives before mid-June.

The contrast with the currency matters. The real has refused to follow the equity weakness, holding flat at 5.04 even as the global dollar found bid on the Iran tape, keeping the 200-day ceiling at 5.27 comfortably away. The carry at 14.50% is doing its job. So long as the currency holds, the equity slide is a domestic-rate problem with a domestic-rate fix in mid-June.

05 Technical Snapshot

Ibovespa Index daily, B3. TradingView · May 29, 2026 05:58 UTC

The Ibovespa at 175,063 sits below the cluster from 176,045 to 179,868 that now caps recovery, with 171,307 the first support below and the 200-day line near 165,102 far beneath. RSI at 35.35 is deeply oversold but flat: conditions for a bounce exist without the trigger to fire it.

USD/BRL daily, ICE. TradingView · May 29, 2026 05:58 UTC

USD/BRL at 5.0430 closed flat, with 5.0288 to 5.0387 acting as support and 5.1020 to 5.1057 the band the dollar would need to reclaim to start a real depreciation. The 200-day average at 5.2667 sits a long way above, framing the real's year-to-date strength as still intact. A break above 5.1057 would be the warning the currency is joining the equity weakness; until then the carry keeps the real anchored.

Ibovespa: Resistance 176,045 · 179,868 · support 171,307 · 165,103 (200-DMA) USD/BRL: Support 5.0288 · resistance 5.1057 · 5.2667 (200-DMA) 06 Forward Look June 17-18 · The Copom meeting The hold at 14.50% is consensus; any signal on when easing might begin is what matters. Now · The 5.1057 line on the real A break above would tie Brazil into the global risk-off; below it, the carry holds. Rolling · Oil and Iran Each headline swings Petrobras one way and stagflation fears the other. 07 Questions & Answers Why did the Ibovespa fall a third day? Rates. A hot IGP-M reading and Citi's upgrade of its end-2026 Selic call to 13.75% pushed expected easing further out, hitting banks and rate-sensitive names hardest. Why didn't the real fall too? The carry. With Selic at 14.50% and a wide cushion over the Fed, holding reais still pays, so the currency held flat at 5.04 even as the global dollar found bid on the Iran headlines. What decides the next move? The June Copom meeting and the 5.1057 line on the real. A dovish Copom signal or a strong real keeps the slide shallow; the opposite opens room to test 171,307. Verdict

Brazil is in a shallow but stubborn slide. Three down days have taken the Ibovespa to 175,063 on a drumbeat of rate-friction: hot inflation, a Citi Selic upgrade, and Iran retaliation reviving stagflation fears. The encouragement is the real, holding flat at 5.04 with a wide carry cushion, keeping the slide a domestic-rate problem rather than a currency crisis. RSI is deeply oversold but flat. The next durable signal is the June Copom; until then, sideways to down, 176,045 the line to reclaim and 171,307 the floor to defend.

Related: The Wednesday slide · The carry holds · Copom preview.

When the equity slide is shallow and the currency holds, the bleed has a floor that a crash does not.

Disclaimer: This report is editorial market analysis based on publicly available data. It is not investment advice. Markets carry risk; consult a licensed professional before trading.

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