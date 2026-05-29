Colombia's Stock Market Eases Before Sunday's Election
|Metric
|Value
|Change
|Read
|COLCAP close
|2,182.57
|−0.56%
|Second-day pullback
|Day range
|2,174–2,194
|−12 pts
|Narrow, defensive
|MA cluster
|2,154–2,190
|Holding inside
|Surge mostly intact
|RSI (fast/slow)
|52.07 / 39.51
|Fast > slow
|Above the midline
|MACD histogram
|+14.52
|Line above signal
|Bullish cross intact
|BanRep rate
|11.75%
|Reanchoring
|Independent of vote
Rio Times · Live Market IntelligenceColombia - Live Market Board
BVC · Bogotá
May 29, 2026 · 04:00
-0.56% L 9.02day rangeH 9.05
Market breadth · 9 names 33% advancing3 ▲ advancing6 declining ▼
Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / COP 3,641 +0.15%Brent crude 91.58 -2.27%
WTI crude 87.63 -1.43%
Sector heatmap · average move today Industrials +2.60% TECNOGLASSMining +1.10% BUENAVENTURA
Other +0.03% BRENT, WTI, SOUTHERN COPPEREnergy -0.90% ECOPETROL
Financials -1.89% BANCOLOMBIA, GRUPO AVAL, CREDICORP
Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
175,063
-0.39%
S&P/BMV IPCMexico
68,866
-1.65%
S&P IPSAChile
10,897
+0.55%
S&P MERVALArgentina
3,089,497
+0.57%
MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,182.57
-0.56%
BVL S&P PerúPeru
19,767
+0.37%
Full instrument board
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|COLCAP
|2,182.57
|-0.56%
|-
|9.04
|9.05
|9.02
|4,133
|USD/COP
|3,641
|+0.15%
|-11.70%
|3,636
|3,645
|3,637
|-
|BRENT
|91.58
|-2.27%
|+42.76%
|93.71
|92.67
|91.28
|4,073
|WTI
|87.63
|-1.43%
|+43.80%
|88.90
|88.92
|87.17
|21,558
|ECOPETROL
|14.79
|-0.90%
|+69.38%
|14.92
|15.15
|14.56
|3,186,337
|BANCOLOMBIA
|69.19
|-2.25%
|+62.95%
|70.78
|70.70
|68.60
|336,323
|GRUPO AVAL
|4.69
|-1.47%
|+68.10%
|4.76
|4.76
|4.62
|214,582
|TECNOGLASS
|44.21
|+2.60%
|-48.60%
|43.09
|44.25
|42.18
|225,221
|CREDICORP
|341.50
|-1.94%
|+62.78%
|348.24
|345.77
|336.82
|681,941
|BUENAVENTURA
|35.01
|+1.10%
|+132.93%
|34.63
|35.60
|33.79
|596,780
|SOUTHERN COPPER
|194.88
|+3.80%
|+118.63%
|187.75
|195.89
|183.56
|1,222,824
194.88
+3.80% TECNOGLASS
44.21
+2.60% BRENT
91.58
-2.27% BANCOLOMBIA
69.19
-2.25% CREDICORP
341.50
-1.94% GRUPO AVAL
4.69
-1.47% WTI
87.63
-1.43% BUENAVENTURA
35.01
+1.10%
The session read The MSCI COLCAP eased 0.56%, with breadth negative - 3 of 9 names higher. Industrials led, while Financials lagged.From The Rio Times
Related coverage · 28 May 2026 Europe Intelligence Brief - Thursday, May 28, 2026 Read → 03 Why It Slid Local Driver: pre-vote nerves cap the surge
Three days before the polls open, the market is sitting on its hands. Tuesday's 4.5% jump priced the policy-reset outcome, and Wednesday and Thursday have been mild give-backs holding most of the gain. The polling map is stable: Cepeda ahead but capped below 50%, Valencia and de la Espriella competing for the second slot. Until Sunday night settles which two names go to the runoff, large positions are uncomfortable, and that shows in narrow, defensive sessions.External Trigger: the macro frame is unhelpful
The international backdrop did not help. Iran retaliated against a US air base overnight, oil rebounded, the global dollar found bid, and most Latin American markets spent Thursday on the defensive. For Colombia, BB- rated with a fiscal deficit widening toward 7% of GDP, that tape is one to sit out. The Banco de la República's 11.75% policy rate is the institutional anchor doing its inflation-reanchoring job regardless of who wins.§04 · Market Commentary
The technical read is more constructive than the tape suggests. Two small down days after a 4.5% surge is textbook healthy consolidation, and the moving-average cluster from 2,154 to 2,190 has flipped from resistance to support. Momentum agrees: the MACD has crossed above its signal with a positive histogram, while the RSI has lifted past 50 even as price has eased, the kind of divergence that often precedes a continuation rather than a reversal.
The Monday reaction function is binary. A right-wing candidate (Valencia or de la Espriella) taking the second runoff slot lets the market extend Tuesday's re-rating toward the 2,219 to 2,224 zone. A Cepeda performance suggesting a runoff lock would test the 2,154 to 2,172 supports. The market is pricing roughly what the polls say; the risk is the gap between polls and the actual vote, which in Colombia has been wider than usual.05 Technical Snapshot MSCI COLCAP Index daily, BVC. TradingView · May 29, 2026 05:56 UTC
The COLCAP at 2,182.57 sits inside the moving-average cluster from 2,154 to 2,190, with the 200-day line near 2,052 far enough away that the longer uptrend is comfortably intact. Momentum is the constructive piece: the MACD line at -15.38 has crossed above signal -29.91 with a +14.52 histogram, and the RSI fast at 52.07 sits above slow 39.51 and over the midline. The setup is a base building under price.Resistance: 2,190 · 2,209 · 2,219–2,224 Support: 2,172 · 2,154 · 2,138 · 2,103 · 2,052 (200-DMA) Invalidation: A close below 2,154 would put the Tuesday surge at risk. 06 Forward Look Sunday May 31 · First round Decides which two candidates go to the June 21 runoff and how the COLCAP opens Monday. June 21 · Runoff The actual policy bet, with the re-rating case live only if a right-of-centre candidate makes the ballot. Anchor · BanRep at 11.75% Inflation reanchoring continues regardless of the political outcome, the one constant in the macro frame. 07 Questions & Answers Why is the COLCAP slipping before the vote? Pre-vote nerves. Tuesday's 4.5% surge priced a market-friendly runoff slot for a right-wing candidate; mild Wednesday and Thursday give-backs are the consolidation of that move ahead of Sunday's first round. What does the market want from Sunday? A right-of-centre candidate (Valencia or de la Espriella) in the June 21 runoff. That keeps the re-rating case alive; a Cepeda lock would mean continuity with Petro's framework. Is the technical setup constructive? Yes. The MACD has crossed up with a positive histogram, the RSI is above its midline, and the 200-day line at 2,052 sits well below. The two small down days look like consolidation, not reversal. Verdict
Colombia is in a waiting room. The COLCAP at 2,182 has given back a small portion of Tuesday's election surge in two narrow defensive sessions, the price action you expect three days before a binary vote. Cepeda still leads but cannot reach 50%, Valencia and de la Espriella still fight for the runoff slot. Momentum keeps building under price, with the MACD up-cross and the RSI above its midline making the case that the consolidation is a base, not a top. Until Monday morning, 2,172 to 2,190 is the box.
Related: Tuesday's surge · The polling map · The 11.75% anchor.
The narrow days before a binary vote say more about the wait than the verdict.
Disclaimer: This report is editorial market analysis based on publicly available data. It is not investment advice. Markets carry risk; consult a licensed professional before trading.
Read More from The Rio Times
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