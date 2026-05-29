Russian Drone Hits Apartments In Romania

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A drone crashed into a residential building in the eastern Romanian city of Galati, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a statement released by Romania's Ministry of Defense, the drone, reportedly belonging to Russia, struck the building, causing an explosion and triggering a fire in one of the apartments. Two people were injured in the incident.

Approximately 70 residents were evacuated from the building following the explosion and fire.

The Romanian General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations said the drone's entire explosive payload detonated, causing a fire on the 10th floor of the residential building.

Police and other agencies responded at the scene. Galati is on the Danube River, east of the borders with Moldova and Ukraine.

According to the Romanian authorities, the drone crossed the border from Ukrainian territory before entering Romanian airspace. In response, two Romanian F-16 fighter jets were immediately scrambled, and pilots were authorized to engage aerial targets if necessary.

In an incident in April, another Russian drone caused material damage in Galati, but no injuries.