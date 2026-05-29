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Russia Attacks Three Foreign Merchant Vessels In Black Sea Overnight Kuleba

Russia Attacks Three Foreign Merchant Vessels In Black Sea Overnight Kuleba


2026-05-29 03:06:08
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister for Communities and Territories Development, Oleksii Kuleba, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Enemy UAVs attacked three foreign merchant vessels traveling through the maritime corridor during the evening and night. As a result of the strikes, fires broke out on board the ships, which were extinguished by the crews," the statement said.

Read also: US warns Russia against strikes on Kyiv, urges immediate ceasefire talks

On a vessel flying the flag of Vanuatu, two crew members suffered minor injuries and received the necessary medical assistance. The ship itself was towed away for repairs.

"Despite constant Russian attacks, Ukraine continues to keep the maritime corridor operational, while ports and crews continue ensuring cargo transportation and global food security," Kuleba noted.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Russian Federation carried out a targeted strike on a Turkish vessel during the night of May 29, causing a fire and injuring two crew members.

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