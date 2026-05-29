Uzbekistan's Flykhiva Expands Int'l Routes With Termezistanbul Service

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Uzbek airline FlyKhiva will launch regular flights on the Termez–Istanbul–Termez route starting May 30, expanding international air connectivity for Uzbekistan's southern region, Trend reports via the Uzbek Tourism Committee.

The flights will operate twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, according to local officials.

The new route is expected to make international travel more accessible for residents of Surkhandarya region while supporting the area's tourism sector and broader economic development.

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