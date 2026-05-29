MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 28, 2026 9:43 am - A new market report reveals the acceleration of Business-to-Agent (B2A) dynamics is forcing enterprises to abandon legacy infrastructure. Organizations are adopting context architectures and reimagining security to support multi-agent orchestration.

The transition to the agentic web is accelerating rapidly, driven by the emergence of Business-to-Agent (B2A) dynamics that are shifting digital discovery and commerce toward autonomous machine consumers. This fundamental evolution demands that organizations pivot their go-to-market strategies to prioritize machine-readable formats and agent-friendly APIs. Relying on legacy systems to support these non-deterministic agents exposes enterprises to critical operational bottlenecks and vulnerabilities, making structural refactoring an immediate imperative.

The rise of B2A commerce

Autonomous AI agents are increasingly bypassing traditional marketing funnels to become a primary audience for digital commerce. As tech leaders introduce capabilities like Google's Universal Cart and agentic ad tools, brands must optimize for machines that evaluate options purely on data and transact in milliseconds.

Refactoring enterprise architecture

Deploying AI agents on top of outdated infrastructure leads to brittle implementations. The market is shifting toward agent-native, context-driven architectures, validated by innovations like Skan AI's Agentic Business Context Foundation, the proposed machine-first markup language ANML, and active enterprise collaborations to explicitly rebuild regulated processes for multi-agent orchestration.

Reimagining security paradigms

The autonomy of agents renders traditional application-centric zero-trust models insufficient. To prevent significant risks to data integrity, enterprises are adopting new frameworks, such as Google's proposed 'Beyond Zero' paradigm, AWS Cedar policy engines, and dedicated SDKs to enforce behavioral contracts at machine speed.

Mitigating constraint decay

While agentic coding increases development velocity, it has exposed vulnerabilities like "Constraint Decay," where LLM agents fail to adhere to strict backend structural constraints over time. Organizations are now researching semantic architectures and multi-stream LLMs to govern domain-specific programming and prevent severe security

Axy co-founder and CTO, Floriane Le Floch, noted, 'Without adapting security protocols to enforce action-level constraints and manage agent-human interactions, enterprises face significant risks to data integrity and regulatory compliance as AI systems act autonomously."

This report is powered by Axy Market Intelligence (, we aggregate signals across platforms, protocols, and ecosystem updates to track how markets shift in real time.

About Digital

Axy () is a pioneer in algorithmic marketing and the builder of the world's first Fulfillment-as-a-Service (FaaS) platform designed natively for the agentic web. While brittle legacy tools suffer from constraint decay and expose organizations to unmanageable security gaps, Axy delivers complete marketing autonomy driven by real-time market signals. We replace insecure, disjointed AI workflows with rigorous semantic guardrails, ensuring highly optimized campaigns deploy flawlessly across SEO, GEO, LinkedIn, and X. Operating securely within modern API-first ecosystems, the Axy engine translates shifting machine consumer demand into context-aware action. By enforcing strict behavioral contracts, Axy delivers the results of a world-class marketing department on total autopilot, achieving peak relevance with absolute predictability, efficiency, and scale.