Multifamily Developer Acquires Pasco Site For $5 Million For Apartment Project

MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 28, 2026 11:22 am - Colliers represents buyer in purchase of 13.58-acre land assemblage for 270-unit Aventon Eva community

Aventon Companies, a multifamily developer and general contractor with active projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast U.S., has purchased a 13.58-acre land assemblage in New Port Richey, Fla., to build Aventon Eva, a 270-unit multifamily development. The Little Family sold the property, located at 8620 Decubellis Road, for $5 million.

Casey Babb, CCIM, Shawn Rupp, Mark Eilers and John Ruscigno of Colliers represented the buyer.

“For the first time in years, rental demand in the Tampa Bay area is expected to far exceed new supply,” said Babb.“Aventon is one of the premier developers in the apartment industry and their project will be meticulously curated, not to mention very well timed, to support the growing population of West Pasco County.”

The Tampa Bay area leads the state of Florida in job growth, adding more than 14,000 jobs over the past year. The property is located just 8 miles from the new Moffitt Cancer Center Speros Campus, which is expected to generate more than 45,000 jobs.

“Tampa is one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the U.S., yet there remains a need for high-quality, thoughtfully designed apartment housing,” said Tom Suminski, senior managing director of Aventon Companies.“Aventon Eva offers residents the opportunity to live at the center of this growth, with convenient access to employment, amenities and the region's top destinations.”

Aventon Eva will be situated within the approximately 1,000-acre New Port Corners master-planned community being developed by Lennar. Spanning nearly 14 acres, the Aventon Eva development will feature 270 apartment homes across three-story garden-style buildings. Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans, the community will emphasize indoor-outdoor living and modern convenience with luxury amenities, including a resort-style pool, a clubhouse with dedicated remote workspaces, a pet spa and a 24/7 fitness center.

The property marks Aventon Companies' third community in the Tampa Bay region. Since 2019, the firm has built a $2 billion portfolio of ground-up developments, delivering nearly 9,000 Aventon-branded apartment homes across Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and the Mid-Atlantic.

Aventon Companies has broken ground on the property and is expected to begin leasing in July 2027.