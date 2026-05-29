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Indothailand Film & Cultural Forum Launched At 10Th Global Fashion & Design Week Noida
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India: Strengthening cultural and creative ties between India and Thailand, the Indo Thailand Film and Cultural Forum was officially launched during the 10th Global Fashion and Design Week Noida at Marwah Studios.
The forum was inaugurated by the Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Thailand, Kiran Moongtin, in the presence of eminent personalities including HKL Magu, Hema Paul, Urvashi Chahan, Dr Himani ChoudharyDirector AAFT, and Anju Sharma. The distinguished guests also marked the occasion by releasing the official poster of the forum.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chair of the forum, emphasized the importance of cultural diplomacy. He said,“The Indo–Thailand Film & Cultural Forum will serve as a dynamic platform to promote exchange of art, cinema, education, and heritage between the two nations. It will encourage joint productions, student exchange programs, and collaborative cultural initiatives, further strengthening the bond between India and Thailand.”
Addressing the gathering, Kiran Moongtin appreciated the initiative and highlighted the growing relationship between the two countries. She stated,“This forum is a wonderful step towards enhancing cultural understanding and cooperation between Thailand and India. Platforms like these create meaningful connections between artists and communities, and I am confident it will open new avenues of collaboration in film and culture.”
The launch of the Indo–Thailand Film & Cultural Forum added a significant international dimension to the 10th Global Fashion & Design Week Noida, reinforcing its position as a global hub for art, fashion, and cultural exchange.
The event concluded with enthusiasm and a shared commitment to building stronger cultural bridges between India and Thailand through creative collaboration and mutual respect.
The forum was inaugurated by the Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Thailand, Kiran Moongtin, in the presence of eminent personalities including HKL Magu, Hema Paul, Urvashi Chahan, Dr Himani ChoudharyDirector AAFT, and Anju Sharma. The distinguished guests also marked the occasion by releasing the official poster of the forum.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chair of the forum, emphasized the importance of cultural diplomacy. He said,“The Indo–Thailand Film & Cultural Forum will serve as a dynamic platform to promote exchange of art, cinema, education, and heritage between the two nations. It will encourage joint productions, student exchange programs, and collaborative cultural initiatives, further strengthening the bond between India and Thailand.”
Addressing the gathering, Kiran Moongtin appreciated the initiative and highlighted the growing relationship between the two countries. She stated,“This forum is a wonderful step towards enhancing cultural understanding and cooperation between Thailand and India. Platforms like these create meaningful connections between artists and communities, and I am confident it will open new avenues of collaboration in film and culture.”
The launch of the Indo–Thailand Film & Cultural Forum added a significant international dimension to the 10th Global Fashion & Design Week Noida, reinforcing its position as a global hub for art, fashion, and cultural exchange.
The event concluded with enthusiasm and a shared commitment to building stronger cultural bridges between India and Thailand through creative collaboration and mutual respect.
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