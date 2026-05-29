Collins Header Earns Ireland Win Over Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to the Republic of Ireland in their international friendly at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, yesterday.

Playing in front of a crowd of 28,981, the hosts made a perfect start, taking the lead in the fifth minute through defender Nathan Collins. Jack Moylan delivered a dangerous free-kick into the penalty area as Collins rose highest to head the ball past the Qatar goalkeeper Mahmoud Abunada for what proved to be the decisive goal.

Ireland controlled much of the first half and carried a 1-0 advantage into the break, extending their unbeaten record against Qatar.

The match also saw two red cards with the much-debated one of Ireland's Jack Moylan being sent off in the 44th minute. Referee Jamie Robinson produced a straight red card after Moylan caught Jassem Gaber with a high challenge, his studs making contact during the tackle.

Following the Irish captain's opener, Qatar had opportunities to respond, with captain Akram Afif creating one of the visitors' best chances from a set-piece. Afif rolled a free-kick to Homam El Amin on the edge of the penalty area, but the defender, who earned his 100th international cap yesterday, shot it over the crossbar.Ireland's Chiedozie Ogbene (centre) is challenged by Qatar's Homam El Amin (left) and Ahmed Fathy. (AFP)

Despite being reduced to 10 men, Ireland defended resolutely and limited Qatar's opportunities.

Qatar's hopes of mounting a late comeback suffered a major setback in the 78th minute when striker Almoez Ali was shown a straight red card for violent conduct following an incident involving Jayson Molumby.

The sending-off reduced both teams to 10 men and effectively ended Qatar's push for an equaliser as Ireland held firm to secure victory.

The Julen Lopetegui-coached Al Annabi will now head to their final warm-up match against El Salvador in Los Angeles on June 6 ahead of the FIFA World Cup, jointly hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Drawn in Group B, Qatar will launch their campaign against Switzerland on June 13 at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium before facing co-hosts Canada in Vancouver on June 19. They will meet Bosnia and Herzegovina in Seattle five days later in their last group match.