IOC And OCA Mourn Raja Randhir Singh's Demise

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Doha, Qatar: The global sports fraternity yesterday mourned the death of former shooter and prominent sports administrator Raja Randhir Singh.

Singh, an honorary member at International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the first Indian to become President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), died in New Delhi on Wednesday at the age of 79.

“This is a very sad day for the Olympic movement in India, Asia and the world,” OCA President, H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, said in a statement on the OCA web site.

“His Excellency Mr. Raja Randhir Singh was a dear friend. I wish to express my sincere appreciation for his leadership, vision and tireless efforts during challenging times. His wisdom and dedication contributed significantly to strengthening unity across Asia,” Sheikh Joaan who is also the President of the Qatar Olympic Commitee, said.

“Raja Randhir was a great athlete, a great sportsman, a great sports administrator and leader but, above all, he was a great man. He will always be remembered for the role he played in building up the Olympic movement in India, Asia and the world,” Sheikh Joaan added.

In a statement, the IOC said Singh dedicated his life to the development of the Olympic Movement in India, Asia and across the world, becoming a central figure in the growth of sport administration in the region.

IOC President Kirsty Coventry also paid tribute to Singh's contribution to global sport and the Olympic Movement.

“Raja Randhir Singh devoted his entire life to sport. As an Olympian, as an IOC Member and as a leader of Asian sport, he served the Olympic Movement with exceptional loyalty, wisdom and generosity over many decades. He will be remembered not only for his remarkable service and leadership, but also for his warmth, friendship and lifelong dedication to sport,” Coventry said.

A distinguished trap and skeet shooter, Randhir Singh represented India at five Olympic Games -- Mexico City 1968, Munich 1972, Montreal 1976, Moscow 1980 and Los Angeles 1984. He had also been India's reserve shooter for the Tokyo Olympics in 1964.

While still an active athlete, Singh was appointed Secretary General of the OCA and later became its Acting President in 2021 before being elected President in 2024, becoming the first Indian to head the continental body.

He was elected an IOC Member in 2001 and served until 2014, after which he became an Honorary Member. During his tenure, he served on several IOC commissions and was also the IOC representative on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Foundation Board between 2003 and 2005.

Singh also served as Secretary General of the Indian Olympic Association for nearly three decades and was widely regarded as one of the most influential administrators in Indian sport.