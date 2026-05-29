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Emirates Issues Travel Advisory Over Ebola-Related Entry Measures In Several Countries

Emirates Issues Travel Advisory Over Ebola-Related Entry Measures In Several Countries


2026-05-29 03:00:57
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Travellers are advised to check destination entry requirements through official government channels
    By: Salma El Omla

    Emirates has issued a travel advisory as several countries introduce entry restrictions and enhanced screening measures due to Ebola.

    Passengers are advised to check the latest entry requirements through official government sources before travelling.

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    Travellers should also ensure their contact details are updated, and monitor their flight status before heading to the airport.

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    If travel plans are affected, Emirates will assist with rebooking on the next available flight, including connecting journeys via Dubai.

    Customers booking flights from 2 April will also be eligible for one complimentary date change across all cabins, subject to ticket validity and applicable fare differences.

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Khaleej Times

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