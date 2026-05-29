Emirates Issues Travel Advisory Over Ebola-Related Entry Measures In Several Countries

Emirates has issued a travel advisory as several countries introduce entry restrictions and enhanced screening measures due to Ebola.

Passengers are advised to check the latest entry requirements through official government sources before travelling.

Travellers should also ensure their contact details are updated, and monitor their flight status before heading to the airport.

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If travel plans are affected, Emirates will assist with rebooking on the next available flight, including connecting journeys via Dubai.

Customers booking flights from 2 April will also be eligible for one complimentary date change across all cabins, subject to ticket validity and applicable fare differences.

Bahrain, Jordan suspend entry of travellers from Ebola-hit countries UAE confirms it is ready to address any emerging situations related to Ebola virus