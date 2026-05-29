Aarti Birajdar Says 'Thodi Si Umeed, Thoda Sa Aasaman' Is About A Girl Choosing Dreams Beyond Limitations

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Aarti Birajdar is all set to star in an upcoming show“'Thodi Si Umeed, Thoda Sa Aasaman”. The television actress says it is an inspiring journey of a girl who chooses determination over complaints and dreams beyond limitations.

The promo of the show was unveiled and Aarti will be seen essaying the character of Vaidehi, a simple girl with extraordinary strength hidden behind her quiet smile.

Aarti said in a statement:“I am very excited to be a part of this show, and Vaidehi is truly an amazing character. She may look simple from the outside, but within her lies immense strength, intelligence, and self-respect.”

The actress said that what she admires the most“about her is that she never gives up, even when the world ignores her or underestimates her.”

“She believes in quietly doing the right thing without expecting credit, appreciation, or fame. All she wants is to work hard and fulfil her father's dream to become an officer.”

The actress added:“Through Thodi Si Umeed, Thoda Sa Aasaman, audiences will witness a very emotional and inspiring journey of a girl who chooses determination over complaints and dreams beyond limitations. I truly hope viewers connect with Vaidehi and see a part of themselves in her journey.”

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Kolhapur, the promo unfolds during a grand Ramleela performance taking place in a crowded village ground filled with festive energy, cheering audiences, and colourful lights.

Amid this lively atmosphere, viewers are introduced to Vaidehi, a simple girl who often goes unnoticed because of her ordinary appearance. While everyone admires beauty and glamour around her, Vaidehi quietly stays in the background, doing her work without expecting appreciation or recognition. But within moments, the story takes a powerful turn when a sudden power failure threatens to stop the Ramleela midway.

As chaos spreads and people lose hope, Vaidehi steps forward with courage and intelligence. Using her quick thinking and technical skills, she manages to bring the lights back and save the Ramleela.

“Thodi Si Umeed, Thoda Sa Aasaman” will air on Sun Neo.