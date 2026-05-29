Sanskruti Jayana Calls Audience Associating With A Mythological Character A 'Form Of Success'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Actress Sanskruti Jayana, who made her debut with "Krishnavataram" called the audience associating with a mythological character a 'form of success' for the actor.

Sanskruti, who essays the role of Satyabhama in the project, was asked during an exclusive interaction with IANS, "When actors portray mythological characters, audiences often begin associating them with those roles in real life as well. What would you like to say about that?"

Terming it as a form of success, she shared, "If people are able to connect with us and believe in our characters, then it means we have done our work honestly."

"At the same time, Satyabhama is a very human and relatable character. She experiences every emotion deeply, which makes her different. Even if there is a risk of getting typecast, we as actors have the confidence and self-belief to break those boundaries with hard work", she added.

Revealing that she personally relates to her character of Satyabhama, a lot, Sanskruti said, "She was very real and never afraid to express her emotions. She was courageous and always stood for truth. In fact, that is how she earned the name“Satyabhama.” When audiences watch the film, they will understand the meaning behind it."

Sanskruti added that she believed that the modern women will connect strongly with Satyabhama's journey as they are also trying to find their own courage and voice just like her.

"Satyabhama represented that strength. At the same time, she experienced every emotion deeply, from love to devotion, and evolved beautifully through Krishna Bhagwan's presence in her life. I connect with that emotional journey myself as well", she concluded.

Made under the direction of Hardik Gajjar, "Krishnavataram" reached the cinema hall on 7th May this year.