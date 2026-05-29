Two Held By Delhi Police With 234 Grams Of Ganja During Joint Anti-Narcotics Drive

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) In a major crackdown on narcotics trafficking, the Special Staff of East District Police, along with the staff of Police Station Patparganj Industrial Area, apprehended two persons and recovered 234 grams of ganja from their possession near Sabji Mandi, Gazipur Road, Delhi.

According to the police, the accused were arrested during intensive patrolling and surveillance operations conducted as part of a joint anti-narcotics drive under the 'Zero Tolerance Policy' against drug trafficking.

Police said the operation was carried out jointly by the Special Staff of East District and the staff of PS Patparganj Industrial Area to curb the illegal supply and trafficking of contraband substances in the area.

As part of the sustained campaign against narcotics, a joint team was constituted under the close supervision of ACP/Madhu Vihar and Pawan Kumar, ACP/Operations, East District. The operation was led by the SHO of PS Patparganj Industrial Area and Inspector Jitendra Malik, In-Charge of Special Staff.

The team comprised SI Jitender Charan, SI Gaurav, HC Anuj Tomar, HC Vikash Dhaka, HC Sanoj, HC Sunny, Constable Jatin and Constable Shivam. The officers were deployed for intensive patrolling, surveillance and targeted checking operations in the area.

Police said that on May 26, at around 8:15 P.M., the police team reached Sabji Mandi on Gazipur Road near Gaushala T-Point, where they noticed two persons moving in a suspicious manner. On seeing the police team, both suspects allegedly attempted to flee towards Gazipur Village.

However, the alert police personnel acted swiftly and apprehended both individuals after a brief chase. During questioning, the accused failed to provide satisfactory reasons for attempting to escape from the spot.

Subsequently, a cursory search of the accused was conducted, leading to the recovery of 234 grams of ganja from their possession. Police said that 135 grams of ganja was recovered from accused Jitu Gupta, while 99 grams was recovered from the possession of accused Birla.

Following the recovery, a case under FIR No. 191/2026 dated May 27, under Section 20 of the NDPS Act, was registered at PS Patparganj Industrial Area, and further investigation was initiated.

According to police, accused Jitu Gupta, aged 30, is a resident of Bhovapur, Kaushambi, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. He is a labourer by profession, studied up to Class 5, and is unmarried. Police said he is allegedly addicted to ganja and liquor consumption. He was previously involved in a case registered under the Delhi Excise Act at PS Patparganj Industrial Area.

The second accused, identified as Birla, aged 19, is also a resident of Bhovapur, Kaushambi, Ghaziabad. He works as a labourer, studied up to Class 6, and is married. Police said he is also allegedly addicted to ganja and liquor. No previous criminal involvement has been reported against him.

Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and supply chain of the recovered contraband substance.