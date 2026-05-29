Eisha Singh On Television Actors Being Underestimated: Times Have Changed

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Eisha Singh opened up on how the perception of television actors has changed over time during an exclusive conversation with IANS.

She said that in today's time, people tend to value talent rather than the medium one has been associated with.

The 'Bigg Boss 18' actress was asked, "Do you think television actors are still underestimated when compared to film actors?"

Eisha reacted to the question, saying, "I think times have changed. Today, people value talent more than platforms. I have worked in television, OTT, films, music videos, and even YouTube content. For me, art matters more than the medium."

Expressing pride in her television roots, Eisha stated that whatever success she has achieved till now is all thanks to television.

"Of course, there are still notions where people label someone as“just a TV actor,” but I remain deeply connected to my roots. Whatever success I have achieved today is because of television. TV actors are extremely hardworking because we learn how to deliver consistently under pressure. I believe we are equally talented. Everyone deserves opportunities because talent exists everywhere," she went on to add.

Sharing if she sees films and OTT as a natural progression for actors after success in television, Eisha affirmed this, saying, "I have already worked on OTT projects, and Obsess is my second film. Every actor dreams of doing meaningful work in cinema, and I am happy that I am getting opportunities to explore different mediums."

Reflecting on the various challenges she faced during the initial years of her career, Eisha revealed that she once left her first show and went back to Bhopal.

"The initial phase was definitely difficult. I even left my first show and went back to Bhopal at one point. But I believe God had different plans for me, and that is why I am standing here today", she shared.