AB KN Energies To Provide Advisory Services For The FSRU Project In The Gulf Of Gdańsk

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AB KN Energies has signed a contract with Polish gas transmission system operator GAZ-SYSTEM S.A. to provide commercial and operational advisory services for the FSRU project in the Gulf of Gdańsk in Poland.

The LNG terminal being developed in the Gulf of Gdańsk is strategically important for Poland and the wider Baltic Sea region, aimed at strengthening gas supply diversification and long-term energy security. The first stage of the terminal, based on a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU), is expected to provide up to 6.1 billion cubic metres of natural gas per year and is planned to be commissioned in 2028. In March 2026, GAZ-SYSTEM launched the FSRU 2 Open Season aimed at increasing the regasification capacity of the planned LNG terminal.

Beyond the Klaipėda LNG terminal, there are currently 14 floating LNG terminals in operation or under construction across the European Union. KN Energies has been or is involved in projects related to 8 of these terminals, representing approximately 53% of all such projects in the EU.

More information is available on the KN Energies website:





Tomas Tumėnas, Chief Financial Officer, tel. +370 46 391772