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Tryg Analyst Day 2026
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tryg hosted its Analyst Day 2026 yesterday (28 May 2026) at Tryg's headquarters. The event was dedicated to the sell-side analysts covering the share. No new financial or strategic targets were revealed - presentations from different business units were shown. The presentation can be found on Tryg or attached here.
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Analyst Day 2026 Presentation
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