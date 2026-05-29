Assistant Teacher Found Murdered With Throat Slit In Jharkhand's Palamu

MENAFN - IANS) Palamu (Jharkhand), May 29 (IANS) An assistant teacher was found murdered with his throat slit in the Chhatarpur police station area of Palamu district in Jharkhand, officials said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Uday Singh, a resident of Chilho Khurd.

According to the police, Singh had received a phone call from an acquaintance on Thursday evening, after which he left his home. When he did not return till late at night, his family began searching for him.

During the search, his motorcycle was found parked along the roadside on the route to Patan near Nagdara village. A further search of the surrounding area led to the recovery of his body from nearby bushes, found soaked in blood.

Singh was working as an assistant teacher at a local school and was also known to provide medical assistance to people in nearby areas.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Chhatarpur police reached the spot and launched an investigation. Several liquor and beer bottles were recovered from the scene.

Preliminary findings suggest that Singh may have been lured to the location under the pretext of a drinking session and then killed with a sharp-edged weapon.

Police officials said the involvement of a known person cannot be ruled out. Efforts are underway to identify the person who had called Singh and to examine their whereabouts.

The police are scanning the call details of the deceased's mobile phone and preparing to question those who were in contact with him last.

Several crucial pieces of evidence have been collected from the spot, and the investigation is being carried forward with the help of forensic experts. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

The incident has triggered grief and anger in the area, with locals demanding the swift arrest of the accused.

Police have assured that the case will be solved soon and those responsible will be taken into custody.