Boat Storm Call 4, Ultima Vogue 2 Bring Type-C Charging To Watches

boAt, India's No.1 audio and wearables brand, has launched the country's first Type-C charging smartwatch lineup with the introduction of the Storm Call 4 and Ultima Vogue 2. The new smartwatches bring direct USB Type-C charging support to wearables, allowing users to charge their watches using the same cable used across smartphones, laptops, tablets and power banks.

The launch aims to address one of the most common pain points in the smartwatch category, i.e. dependence on proprietary charging docks and separate wearable chargers. As consumers increasingly operate across multiple connected devices, convenience and interoperability are becoming important considerations within the wearable segment.

Commenting on the launch, Gaurav Nayyar, CEO, boAt, said, "At boAt, our innovation philosophy has always been centered around making everyday technology experiences simpler and more convenient for everyone. Consumers today expect technology experiences that are intuitive, seamless and built around everyday convenience. With Storm Call 4 and Ultima Vogue 2, we are bringing the simplicity of Type-C charging to smartwatches, enabling a more practical and hassle-free wearable experience for users operating across multiple connected devices."

Storm Call 4 & Ultima Vogue 2: Features and Pricing

The Storm Call 4 and Ultima Vogue 2 combine direct USB Type-C charging support with Bluetooth calling, health monitoring capabilities, IP68 resistance and up to seven days of battery life. While the Storm Call 4 features a large HD display, functional crown support and fitness tracking capabilities, the Ultima Vogue 2 offers an AMOLED display, metallic frame design and enhanced outdoor brightness for a more premium smartwatch experience.

Both smartwatches support heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep tracking, stress monitoring, emergency SOS and over 100 sports modes. The boAt Storm Call 4 will be available at ₹1,599, while the boAt Ultima Vogue 2 will be priced at ₹2,799. Pre-bookings for Storm Call 4 will begin on boAt's official website starting 29 May, ahead of its launch on 12 June across the official website and leading retail platforms.

About boAt

According to company information, headquartered in India, Imagine Marketing Limited (IML) brand owner of the mark "boAt" offers a product portfolio ranging from audio gear, smart wearables, personal grooming, mobile accessories, and much more. Under the Imagine umbrella, boAt came to life and was able to disrupt the audio industry to become the #1 Audio Wearables brand in the country (In terms of shipments per the latest IDC data).

boAt's portfolio offers well-designed, innovative, and distinctive fashionable lifestyle-oriented products at attractive price points targeted at a young and widely addressable audience within India. Imagine Marketing has associated itself with global names such as Qualcomm and Dolby to innovate their products and is backed by Warburg Pincus, a global private equity fund, Malabar Investments and Fireside Ventures. The company currently has offices across Delhi, Mumbai & Bengaluru. (ANI)

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