Siddaramaiah Hugs Rahul Gandhi After Resigning DK Shivakumar Likely CM

Outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday shared a warm hug with Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during a meeting held at 10 Janpath, the residence of Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, in the national capital.

The meeting comes a day after Siddaramaiah tendered his resignation as Karnataka Chief Minister following directions from the Congress high command, with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar likely to succeed him as the next Chief Minister of the state.

Siddaramaiah, accompanied by Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Surjewala, held detailed discussions on several political and organisational matters, including the upcoming cabinet reshuffle, Rajya Sabha elections, and internal party organisational issues related to Karnataka. Concluding his meeting with Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah also met Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Speculation Over Satish Jarkiholi's Role

Meanwhile, political speculation intensified after the nameplate outside senior Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi's office was reportedly covered with paper, and no Karnataka government insignia was found on his official vehicle. Jarkiholi, who served as a minister in the Siddaramaiah-led cabinet.

The development has fuelled speculation that Jarkiholi may either be appointed as one of the four Deputy Chief Ministers in the new government or be assigned the post of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president. In Belagavi, supporters of Jarkiholi offered special prayers seeking a key position for the senior leader. Members of the Bhovi community organised prayers and aarti at the Lakshmi temple in Gokak city, praying for Jarkiholi's political success and elevation to a higher post, including the KPCC president's position.

Governor Accepts Resignation

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government on Friday issued an official gazette notification stating that Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot has accepted Siddaramaiah's resignation under Article 164(1) of the Constitution of India and dissolved the Council of Ministers headed by him with immediate effect. However, the notification stated that Siddaramaiah will continue to function as Chief Minister until alternative arrangements are made.

Siddaramaiah Thanks Leadership, Reflects on Tenure

Siddaramaiah, on Thursday, while addressing a press conference, expressed gratitude to the Congress leadership and the people of Karnataka for allowing him to serve the state. "I am a politician and I have understood that the constitution is our religion. Voters are fans, God. I had the opportunity to speak to 7 crore people of Kannada Nadu. I had the opportunity to become the Chief Minister twice. I would like to express my immense gratitude to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, who have provided this opportunity."

He further stressed that despite his resignation, the Congress party continues to enjoy a clear majority in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly with the backing of independent legislators. "Our party has won 135+1 seats. In addition, two independents have also supported our government. We are in the absolute majority," he stated.

The resignation came after a high-level meeting held at the Chief Minister's official residence, 'Kaveri', where Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar was seen paying respects to Siddaramaiah, a gesture viewed by many as symbolic of a leadership transition within the state government.

Siddaramaiah also said that constitutional procedures would be followed in the appointment of the next Chief Minister and expressed confidence that the Governor would act accordingly. "I have submitted my resignation today after the high command told me to resign earlier. I am fully confident that the Governor will accept it when he comes. Because it has to be done according to the constitution. Their procedure is up to them. Once the Chief Minister resigns, the next Chief Minister should allow it; that is their responsibility. We are in the absolute majority. Therefore, it is Constitutional that the Chief Minister should be allowed to form the government," he added. (ANI)

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