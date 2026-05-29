Who Is Akshara Singh? Meet Bhojpuri Actress Making Waves In Bollywood With Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh is currently enjoying one of the biggest milestones of her career after sharing screen space with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar in the song 'Ghis Ghis' from the upcoming comedy entertainer Welcome To The Jungle.

Bhojpuri actress and singer Akshara Singh is now experiencing one of the biggest accomplishments of her career, after sharing screen space with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar in the song 'Ghis Ghis' from the forthcoming comedy movie Welcome To The Jungle.

The peppy number has become a talking point amongst fans, bringing Bhojpuri culture and Bollywood into the mainstream. Akshara spoke about the experience and thanked them for the chance lately.

Talking about her association with Akshay Kumar, Akshara said she feels lucky to obtain such a wide platform.“Being a Bihari, it was a proud and emotional moment for me to work with one of the biggest stars of Bollywood,” the actress added.

She thanked the people of Bihar for their continuous support in her journey and attributed her achievement to the love and blessings of her admirers. Sharing screen space with the wonderful cast of Welcome To The Jungle is something Akshara will always appreciate.

"Ghis Ghis" is a joyous dance song featuring Akshay Kumar and Akshara Singh in a bright, festive backdrop. The song has created a unique crossover by blending Bhojpuri sensibilities with Bollywood-style entertainment, resonating with viewers throughout India.

The single has created quite a stir on social media, with fans going gaga over Akshay and Akshara's connection. The song comes from Welcome To The Jungle, the latest chapter in the hit Welcome series.

Akshara Singh is one of the most renowned actresses of Bhojpuri film industry. She started her career in the Bhojpuri film industry from her native Bihar and soon became a household name with a series of hit films and music videos.

Akshara is also a singer and a television personality, besides acting. Her performances, theatrical plays and chart-topping Bhojpuri songs have earned her a huge fan following over the years. Also, she has appeared on reality programs, which have enhanced her reputation beyond regional cinema.

Akshara is today considered one of the main female stars of Bhojpuri entertainment, and her partnership with Akshay Kumar is yet another career high for her.

For Akshara Singh, being part of Welcome To The Jungle is not just another project. It is an increasing acknowledgement of Bhojpuri talent at the national level. With 'Ghis Ghis' now trending on the net, fans are looking forward to watching more of Akshara Singh in major Bollywood movies in the future.