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Italy's Eni And FIB Join Forces On Energy Storage And Battery Production

Italy's Eni And FIB Join Forces On Energy Storage And Battery Production


2026-05-29 02:37:16
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. Eni and Seri Industrial Group have signed agreements to jointly develop an integrated industrial supply chain for lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries in Italy, advancing plans first outlined in a framework deal reached on May 16, 2026, Trend reports via Eni.

The company said the transaction is expected to close within five days following the latest agreements.

The initiative is aimed at creating a fully integrated industrial platform covering the production of LFP battery cells and modules, assembly of battery energy storage systems (BESS) for stationary applications, as well as solutions for industrial and commercial electric mobility. The partners also plan to expand into battery material recycling, recovery activities and cathode active material production in the future.

Under the project, FIB S.p.A. will expand industrial operations at its Teverola hub in Caserta, where Italy's first LFP battery cell production plant is already operating.

Meanwhile, Eni Storage System S.p.A. - jointly controlled by Eni Industrial Evolution and FIB - plans to complete a utility-scale BESS assembly line at the Teverola-Brindisi hub by the first half of 2027. The partners also aim to launch a second gigafactory for battery cells and modules by 2029, with planned production capacity exceeding 8 GWh per year.

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Trend News Agency

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