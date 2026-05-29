Baker Hughes Secures Multi-Year North Sea Contract Extensions With Equinor
Under the integrated drilling and well services agreement, Baker Hughes will deliver end-to-end solutions for both mature fields and new developments on the Norwegian continental shelf. The company will draw on its Well Construction and Completions, Intervention, and Measurement portfolios to support efficient offshore resource development. The scope includes the deployment of advanced technologies such as the KantoriTM autonomous well construction system and TRU-ARMSTM reservoir mapping services.
In addition, the intervention services contract extension will see Baker Hughes provide fully integrated solutions combining surface and downhole technologies, along with partner systems, to enhance the performance and lifespan of offshore wells. The work will be delivered through the company's PRIME Technology Platform, with a focus on production optimization and emissions reduction across Equinor's North Sea assets.--
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