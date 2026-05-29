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School Burns Down After Russian Drone Strike In Chernihiv Region

School Burns Down After Russian Drone Strike In Chernihiv Region


2026-05-29 02:36:55
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi District Military Administration, Oleksandr Seliverstov, reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"As a result of the enemy drone strike, a fire broke out that completely destroyed the local school building and all property throughout its entire area," he said.

According to Seliverstov, there were no reports of civilian casualties.

Read also: Russian drone attacks Turkish ship departing Odesa region, injures two crew members

The assessment of the scale of destruction and the final consequences of the enemy attack is ongoing.

As Ukrinform reported, on May 27, a farm worker was killed and a tractor driver was injured as a result of a Russian strike on the Korop community in the Chernihiv region.

Photo: Oleksandr Seliverstov / Facebook

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