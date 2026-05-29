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Delhi HC Asks Centre To Review Abhijit Dipke's Plea To Restore 'Slightly Offensive' Cockroach Janata Party's X Account

Delhi HC Asks Centre To Review Abhijit Dipke's Plea To Restore 'Slightly Offensive' Cockroach Janata Party's X Account


2026-05-29 02:30:55
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Delhi High Court on Friday declined to immediately direct the restoration of the Cockroach Janata Party's X account and issued a notice on the plea by its founder Abhijit Dipke.

The court directed the Review Committee of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY) to examine Dipke's case, granting him liberty to appear virtually.

It also observed that the content on the page appeared“slightly offensive”.

“Senior Advocate Akhil Sibal (appearing for petitioner) submits that without hearing petitioner, the blocking order cannot be passed,” said Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav while issuing notice, according to Live Law.

“The court finds that the submissions made by parties will be examined after counter affidavit is filed. Let the same be filed in four weeks,” he added.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated soon...)

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Live Mint

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