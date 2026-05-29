Brazil's Financial Morning Call - Friday, May 29, 2026
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|175,063
|-0.39%
|+26.05%
|175,744
|-
|-
|-
|USD/BRL
|5.03
|-0.13%
|-11.54%
|5.04
|5.04
|5.03
|-
|SELIC
|14.50%
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|PETR4
|42.51
|-0.72%
|+35.25%
|42.82
|43.18
|42.24
|37,458,500
|VALE3
|83.96
|+0.61%
|+57.20%
|83.45
|84.05
|82.24
|12,765,800
|ITUB4
|40.00
|-0.79%
|+9.02%
|40.32
|40.45
|39.72
|20,146,800
|BBDC4
|17.90
|-0.56%
|+10.84%
|18.00
|18.22
|17.82
|31,047,700
|BBAS3
|20.61
|-2.14%
|-14.41%
|21.06
|21.18
|20.61
|19,220,300
|B3SA3
|16.50
|+0.12%
|+15.38%
|16.48
|16.68
|16.11
|21,640,400
|ABEV3
|16.29
|-1.93%
|+15.53%
|16.61
|16.65
|16.25
|24,768,900
|WEGE3
|43.72
|+0.62%
|-2.10%
|43.45
|44.02
|43.28
|4,255,900
|PRIO3
|62.97
|-0.02%
|+60.64%
|62.98
|63.96
|61.65
|6,686,400
|SUZB3
|41.69
|-0.95%
|-18.35%
|42.09
|42.49
|41.62
|4,894,800
|RENT3
|42.82
|+0.00%
|-1.15%
|42.82
|43.60
|42.11
|6,731,700
|AZZA3
|19.85
|-3.87%
|-52.57%
|20.65
|20.79
|19.85
|1,294,600
|CSNA3
|6.80
|+3.82%
|-21.57%
|6.55
|6.88
|6.40
|15,166,300
|GGBR4
|23.50
|-1.01%
|+47.80%
|23.74
|24.04
|23.37
|10,549,900
|ENEV3
|25.00
|-0.56%
|+74.22%
|25.14
|25.53
|24.96
|3,926,100
USD/BRL closed Thursday near 5.0430 and opens Friday flat, the dollar's three-day rally pausing at the 5.04 line that had been broken. The pair sits between the Tenkan at 5.0387 below and the 5.0979 line overhead, with the 5.1057 band the next resistance and the 5.0050 floor the structural support for the real.
Momentum is stalling. MACD held positive at 0.0124 but the histogram is no longer expanding, and the stochastic at 54 is rolling rather than extending higher. The mechanism is the Brazil Q1 GDP print; a beat reinforces the carry-and-activity case the Selic at 14.50% underwrites and pulls the pair back toward 5.02, while a miss lets the dollar resume the move toward 5.10.04 Economic Calendar Key Events - Friday, May 29 09:00 BRT Brazil Q1 GDP and April Unemployment - GDP consensus 1.0% QoQ and 1.8% YoY against prior 0.1%; jobless rate prior 6.1%. The structural reads on activity and the labour market into month-end. 09:30 BRT Brazil Fiscal Cluster (April) - Net Debt-to-GDP prior 66.8%, Gross Debt-to-GDP consensus 80.3%, Budget Balance consensus minus 50.7B against prior minus 199.5B. The fiscal credibility check. 09:00 BRT Brazil IGP-M Inflation Index (May) - Consensus 0.80% MoM against prior 2.73%. A sharp deceleration confirms the disinflation impulse from the oil moves. 10:30 BRT US Goods Trade Balance (April) - Consensus minus 86.7B against prior minus 87.45B. The trade read into the Friday US session as PCE digests. 11:45 BRT US Chicago PMI (May) - Consensus 50.6 against prior 49.2. A cross of 50 would confirm the soft-landing narrative the records are pricing. 15:30 BRT Brazil CAGED Net Payroll Jobs (April) - Consensus 230K against prior 228K. The formal-jobs print that closes the month-end Brazil data wall. 05 LatAm roundup - Argentina to fresh records, Chile recovers, Mexico and Colombia fall
The bloc split Thursday but Argentina led decisively. The MERVAL rose 0.57% to 3,089,497, a fresh record close and the stochastic now at 67, while Chile's IPSA added 0.55% to 10,897 on a clean cloud reclaim. The Andean and Southern Cone tapes carried the bloc's relative-strength rotation.
Mexico's IPC fell 1.65% to 68,866, the bloc's weakest, giving back Wednesday's gain as the peso firmed alongside the dollar, and Colombia's COLCAP dropped 0.56% to 2,182 in a third down day. Brazil's Ibovespa at minus 0.39% was the second-weakest, leaving the relative-strength leadership across LatAm markets firmly with Argentina and Chile into Friday.06 Bottom Line Positioning Call
Brazil enters Friday technically washed out - the Ibovespa at the cloud floor with stochastic at 35, four straight down days, and the real's dollar rally paused at 5.0430. The setup for a bounce is in place, and the global tape just delivered the binary catalyst: a 60-day US-Iran ceasefire memorandum, Wall Street at fresh records despite hot PCE, and Asia ripping overnight.
Brazil's own Q1 GDP at 09:00 BRT is the swing factor. Consensus 1.0% QoQ against a 0.1% prior would confirm the activity recovery the BCB's 14.50% Selic is anchoring and combine with the constructive external tape for a session bounce; a miss leaves the index sitting at 171,308 and a break opening the leg to the 200-day at 165,103. The fiscal cluster at 09:30 BRT is the secondary check.
Bias: constructive into Q1 GDP, watching 171,308 as the floor. The technicals are oversold, the global tape resolved, and the domestic catalyst is the swing - a beat hands Brazil the bounce, a miss extends the reversal.Frequently Asked Questions What changed between Thursday's session and this morning?
The global binary resolved. Washington and Tehran reportedly agreed a 60-day memorandum to extend the ceasefire and gradually restore Persian Gulf energy exports - the cleanest de-escalation since the conflict began. Wall Street reclaimed records despite hot April PCE inflation at 3.8% YoY, the S&P closing at 7,564 and the Nasdaq at 26,917, and Asia ripped overnight with the Kospi up 2.68% on Samsung HBM news. Brazil meanwhile fell a fourth day to 175,063, leaving it oversold into a constructive global setup.Why does Brazil's Q1 GDP matter so much today?
It is the activity confirmation the BCB's easing cycle needs. Consensus 1.0% QoQ against a 0.1% prior would mark a sharp recovery and validate the Selic cut to 14.50%, supporting the carry trade and pulling USD/BRL back toward 5.02. A miss complicates the easing path and lets the dollar resume the move toward 5.10, keeping the Ibovespa pinned at the cloud floor.What does the Iran ceasefire memorandum mean for the tape?
It is the structural shift. A 60-day extension with gradual Persian Gulf energy restoration removes the binary risk that has whipsawed oil and equities for weeks. Brent rebounded to $96 and WTI above $90 Thursday, the geopolitical premium fading, and equities priced de-escalation through Wednesday's hot PCE without flinching. For Brazil, lower-but-stable oil supports both the bank trade and the inflation trajectory.Was the PCE print actually as hot as the headline suggested?
Headline PCE at 3.8% YoY hit a three-year high, but the monthly read was 0.4% - below the 0.5% consensus - and Core PCE at 0.3% MoM and 3.3% YoY landed on consensus. The market read it as inflation creep rather than acceleration; the S&P and Nasdaq reclaimed records, and the Fed-funds path now prices no cuts for the rest of 2026. For Brazil, the firmer dollar that the print supports is the cleaner translation than the inflation level itself.What is the kill switch for today's bounce setup?
A Q1 GDP miss. A print well below the 1.0% QoQ consensus would invalidate the activity-recovery case, let the dollar resume the move past 5.06 toward 5.10, and risk a break of the 171,308 cloud floor on the Ibovespa. A weak fiscal cluster at 09:30 BRT - Gross Debt-to-GDP above the 80.3% consensus, or a Budget Balance worse than minus 50.7B - would compound the move. The global setup is constructive; Brazil needs its own data to cooperate.
Read More from The Rio Times
- Brazilian Household Debt Climbs to a Record High Brazil's Jobless Rate Ticks Up as Wages Hit a Record Brazil Posts Its Best April Budget Result Since 2022
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