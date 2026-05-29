Brazil's Financial Morning Call - Friday, May 29, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points The Ibovespa fell a fourth straight day, closing Thursday at 175,063, down 0.39%, now sitting at the cloud floor with stochastic pinned at an oversold 35. USD/BRL paused the dollar's three-day rally at 5.0430, holding the broken cloud as MACD stalled and the real consolidated rather than extended. Washington and Tehran reportedly agreed a 60-day memorandum to extend the ceasefire and gradually restore Persian Gulf energy exports - the cleanest de-escalation since the conflict began. Wall Street reclaimed records despite the hot print: the S&P closed at 7,564 up 0.58% and the Nasdaq at 26,917 up 0.91%, with Snowflake surging 30% on an Amazon deal. April Core PCE printed 3.3% YoY and headline PCE hit 3.8% - a three-year high - yet markets absorbed it, sealing the Fed's rate path as on hold for the year. Asia ripped overnight on Iran-deal optimism - Kospi up 2.68% with Samsung +6.5% on HBM shipments, Nikkei +0.88% and Hang Seng +0.68%. The catalyst is the 09:00 BRT Brazil Q1 GDP (consensus 1.0% QoQ, 1.8% YoY) and April unemployment - the structural read into a month-end fiscal print cluster. Today's Focus Brazil enters Friday four days into a reversal that has now reached technical exhaustion. The Ibovespa closed Thursday at 175,063, the fourth straight session lower, sitting on the cloud floor with the daily stochastic pinned at 35 and the MACD histogram fully red. The real's three-day slide paused, USD/BRL holding 5.0430 without extending the dollar move. The global tape is finally constructive. Wall Street reclaimed records despite hot April inflation - the S&P at 7,564 and the Nasdaq at 26,917 - and Asia ripped overnight, the Kospi up 2.68% on Samsung's HBM news. Underpinning it: Washington and Tehran reportedly agreed a 60-day memorandum to extend the ceasefire and gradually restore Persian Gulf energy exports. That de-escalation is the structural shift. Oil rebounded Thursday - Brent back near $96, WTI above $90 - as the memorandum framing replaced the binary risk that had whipsawed the market for weeks. The disinflation impulse from Wednesday's $88 plunge has eased, but the geopolitical premium is finally fading. What matters today. The 09:00 BRT Brazil Q1 GDP print is the binary. Consensus 1.0% QoQ and 1.8% YoY against a 0.1% prior would confirm the activity recovery the BCB's 14.50% Selic is anchoring; a miss complicates the easing path. April unemployment and the month-end fiscal cluster set the structural backdrop. 01 Four days down and the oversold cloud floor The Ibovespa closed Thursday at 175,063 with a 0.39% loss on a 681-point decline, the fourth consecutive session lower and a clean drop to the cloud floor at 171,308. The reclaim attempt from Monday is fully consumed, and the index is now testing the lower edge of the technical structure that has framed May. The oversold signal is genuine. The daily stochastic has held near 35 for a third session without producing a bounce, the MACD histogram is just minus 186 with the lines deep negative, and a break of 171,308 would open the path to the 200-day at 165,103. Reclaiming the cloud now requires a push back above 176,409 and the conversion line at 176,045. Assessment - Oversold and into a constructive global tape MEDIUM Four down days, a stochastic at 35 and the cloud floor in play frame Brazil as technically washed out, with the dollar's rally pausing as the supporting condition. The global tape has just resolved the binary risk - a 60-day Iran ceasefire memorandum, Wall Street back at records, Asia ripping - and Brazil now has the external setup for a bounce if Q1 GDP at 09:00 BRT does not disappoint. 02 The overnight tape - Iran ceasefire memorandum and the record reclaim The structural news was the ceasefire. Reports surfaced Thursday that Washington and Tehran agreed a 60-day memorandum to extend the ceasefire and gradually restore Persian Gulf energy exports, the most concrete de-escalation since the conflict began. Oil rebounded - Brent back near $96, WTI above $90 - and the geopolitical premium that has whipsawed energy for weeks began to fade. Wall Street reclaimed records despite hot inflation. The S&P closed up 0.58% at 7,564 and the Nasdaq up 0.91% at 26,917, Snowflake surging 30% on a $6 billion Amazon deal while Microsoft and Oracle added 3-4%. Asia followed overnight - the Kospi up 2.68% on Samsung's HBM shipment news, the Nikkei +0.88%, the Hang Seng +0.68%.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil - Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil - Live Market Board B3 · São Paulo

May 29, 2026 · 03:25 Ibovespa · benchmark 175,063 -0.39% +26.05% over 12 months Market breadth · 14 names 29% advancing 4 ▲ advancing10 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.03 -0.13% EUR / BRL 5.86 -0.53% Selic rate 14.50% · Brent crude 91.95 -1.88% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Mining +1.14% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Industrials +0.31% WEGE3, RENT3 Energy -0.37% PETR4, PRIO3 Utilities -0.56% ENEV3 Financials -0.84% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Materials -0.95% SUZB3 Consumer Staples -1.93% ABEV3 Consumer Disc. -3.87% AZZA3 Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength IbovespaBrazil 175,063 -0.39% S&P/BMV IPCMexico 68,866 -1.65% S&P IPSAChile 10,897 +0.55% S&P MERVALArgentina 3,089,497 +0.57% MSCI COLCAPColombia 2,182.57 -0.56% BVL S&P PerúPeru 19,767 +0.37% Full instrument board

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 175,063 -0.39% +26.05% 175,744 - - - USD/BRL 5.03 -0.13% -11.54% 5.04 5.04 5.03 - SELIC 14.50% - - - - - PETR4 42.51 -0.72% +35.25% 42.82 43.18 42.24 37,458,500 VALE3 83.96 +0.61% +57.20% 83.45 84.05 82.24 12,765,800 ITUB4 40.00 -0.79% +9.02% 40.32 40.45 39.72 20,146,800 BBDC4 17.90 -0.56% +10.84% 18.00 18.22 17.82 31,047,700 BBAS3 20.61 -2.14% -14.41% 21.06 21.18 20.61 19,220,300 B3SA3 16.50 +0.12% +15.38% 16.48 16.68 16.11 21,640,400 ABEV3 16.29 -1.93% +15.53% 16.61 16.65 16.25 24,768,900 WEGE3 43.72 +0.62% -2.10% 43.45 44.02 43.28 4,255,900 PRIO3 62.97 -0.02% +60.64% 62.98 63.96 61.65 6,686,400 SUZB3 41.69 -0.95% -18.35% 42.09 42.49 41.62 4,894,800 RENT3 42.82 +0.00% -1.15% 42.82 43.60 42.11 6,731,700 AZZA3 19.85 -3.87% -52.57% 20.65 20.79 19.85 1,294,600 CSNA3 6.80 +3.82% -21.57% 6.55 6.88 6.40 15,166,300 GGBR4 23.50 -1.01% +47.80% 23.74 24.04 23.37 10,549,900 ENEV3 25.00 -0.56% +74.22% 25.14 25.53 24.96 3,926,100

Largest moves today AZZA3 19.85 -3.87% CSNA3 6.80 +3.82% BBAS3 20.61 -2.14% ABEV3 16.29 -1.93% GGBR4 23.50 -1.01% SUZB3 41.69 -0.95% ITUB4 40.00 -0.79% PETR4 42.51 -0.72% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.39%, with breadth negative -names higher.led, whilelagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 28 May 2026 Brazilian Household Debt Climbs to a Record High

03 The real pauses at 5.04 - the FX and technical read

USD/BRL closed Thursday near 5.0430 and opens Friday flat, the dollar's three-day rally pausing at the 5.04 line that had been broken. The pair sits between the Tenkan at 5.0387 below and the 5.0979 line overhead, with the 5.1057 band the next resistance and the 5.0050 floor the structural support for the real.

Momentum is stalling. MACD held positive at 0.0124 but the histogram is no longer expanding, and the stochastic at 54 is rolling rather than extending higher. The mechanism is the Brazil Q1 GDP print; a beat reinforces the carry-and-activity case the Selic at 14.50% underwrites and pulls the pair back toward 5.02, while a miss lets the dollar resume the move toward 5.10.

04 Economic Calendar Key Events - Friday, May 29 09:00 BRT- GDP consensus 1.0% QoQ and 1.8% YoY against prior 0.1%; jobless rate prior 6.1%. The structural reads on activity and the labour market into month-end. 09:30 BRT- Net Debt-to-GDP prior 66.8%, Gross Debt-to-GDP consensus 80.3%, Budget Balance consensus minus 50.7B against prior minus 199.5B. The fiscal credibility check. 09:00 BRT- Consensus 0.80% MoM against prior 2.73%. A sharp deceleration confirms the disinflation impulse from the oil moves. 10:30 BRT- Consensus minus 86.7B against prior minus 87.45B. The trade read into the Friday US session as PCE digests. 11:45 BRT- Consensus 50.6 against prior 49.2. A cross of 50 would confirm the soft-landing narrative the records are pricing. 15:30 BRT- Consensus 230K against prior 228K. The formal-jobs print that closes the month-end Brazil data wall. 05 LatAm roundup - Argentina to fresh records, Chile recovers, Mexico and Colombia fall

The bloc split Thursday but Argentina led decisively. The MERVAL rose 0.57% to 3,089,497, a fresh record close and the stochastic now at 67, while Chile's IPSA added 0.55% to 10,897 on a clean cloud reclaim. The Andean and Southern Cone tapes carried the bloc's relative-strength rotation.

Mexico's IPC fell 1.65% to 68,866, the bloc's weakest, giving back Wednesday's gain as the peso firmed alongside the dollar, and Colombia's COLCAP dropped 0.56% to 2,182 in a third down day. Brazil's Ibovespa at minus 0.39% was the second-weakest, leaving the relative-strength leadership across LatAm markets firmly with Argentina and Chile into Friday.

06 Bottom Line Positioning Call

Brazil enters Friday technically washed out - the Ibovespa at the cloud floor with stochastic at 35, four straight down days, and the real's dollar rally paused at 5.0430. The setup for a bounce is in place, and the global tape just delivered the binary catalyst: a 60-day US-Iran ceasefire memorandum, Wall Street at fresh records despite hot PCE, and Asia ripping overnight.

Brazil's own Q1 GDP at 09:00 BRT is the swing factor. Consensus 1.0% QoQ against a 0.1% prior would confirm the activity recovery the BCB's 14.50% Selic is anchoring and combine with the constructive external tape for a session bounce; a miss leaves the index sitting at 171,308 and a break opening the leg to the 200-day at 165,103. The fiscal cluster at 09:30 BRT is the secondary check.

Bias: constructive into Q1 GDP, watching 171,308 as the floor. The technicals are oversold, the global tape resolved, and the domestic catalyst is the swing - a beat hands Brazil the bounce, a miss extends the reversal.

Frequently Asked Questions What changed between Thursday's session and this morning?

The global binary resolved. Washington and Tehran reportedly agreed a 60-day memorandum to extend the ceasefire and gradually restore Persian Gulf energy exports - the cleanest de-escalation since the conflict began. Wall Street reclaimed records despite hot April PCE inflation at 3.8% YoY, the S&P closing at 7,564 and the Nasdaq at 26,917, and Asia ripped overnight with the Kospi up 2.68% on Samsung HBM news. Brazil meanwhile fell a fourth day to 175,063, leaving it oversold into a constructive global setup.

Why does Brazil's Q1 GDP matter so much today?

It is the activity confirmation the BCB's easing cycle needs. Consensus 1.0% QoQ against a 0.1% prior would mark a sharp recovery and validate the Selic cut to 14.50%, supporting the carry trade and pulling USD/BRL back toward 5.02. A miss complicates the easing path and lets the dollar resume the move toward 5.10, keeping the Ibovespa pinned at the cloud floor.

What does the Iran ceasefire memorandum mean for the tape?

It is the structural shift. A 60-day extension with gradual Persian Gulf energy restoration removes the binary risk that has whipsawed oil and equities for weeks. Brent rebounded to $96 and WTI above $90 Thursday, the geopolitical premium fading, and equities priced de-escalation through Wednesday's hot PCE without flinching. For Brazil, lower-but-stable oil supports both the bank trade and the inflation trajectory.

Was the PCE print actually as hot as the headline suggested?

Headline PCE at 3.8% YoY hit a three-year high, but the monthly read was 0.4% - below the 0.5% consensus - and Core PCE at 0.3% MoM and 3.3% YoY landed on consensus. The market read it as inflation creep rather than acceleration; the S&P and Nasdaq reclaimed records, and the Fed-funds path now prices no cuts for the rest of 2026. For Brazil, the firmer dollar that the print supports is the cleaner translation than the inflation level itself.

What is the kill switch for today's bounce setup?

A Q1 GDP miss. A print well below the 1.0% QoQ consensus would invalidate the activity-recovery case, let the dollar resume the move past 5.06 toward 5.10, and risk a break of the 171,308 cloud floor on the Ibovespa. A weak fiscal cluster at 09:30 BRT - Gross Debt-to-GDP above the 80.3% consensus, or a Budget Balance worse than minus 50.7B - would compound the move. The global setup is constructive; Brazil needs its own data to cooperate.

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