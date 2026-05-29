Global Economy Briefing - May 29, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Rio Times Global Economy Briefing The Big Three Inflation hit a three-year high. Headline PCE rose to 3.8% year-on-year from 3.5% in March, while Core PCE at 3.3% was the highest since November 2023. Stocks shrugged it off. The S&P 500 closed at a record 7,563.63 (+0.58%) and the Nasdaq at 26,917.47 (+0.91%) on reports of a 60-day US-Iran ceasefire memorandum. The bond market's third strike. The 7-year auction tailed to 4.290% from 4.175%, completing a clean sweep of weak sales across 2-, 5-, and 7-year notes this week. S&P 500 7,563.63 +0.58% Fresh record close Nasdaq 26,917.47 +0.91% AI trade revived by Snowflake Dow Jones 50,668.97 +0.05% Flat as financials lagged 30Y / 10Y Treasury 5.00 / 4.47 +0.00% 10Y at near two-week low PCE Inflation (YoY) 3.8% +0.30% Highest in nearly three years Q1 GDP (QoQ) 1.6% -0.40% Missed 2.0% consensus 7Y Auction 4.290% +0.12% Tailed from 4.175% prior Durable Goods (Apr) +7.9% +7.90% Beat 4.0% consensus United States

Release Actual Consensus Verdict PCE Price Index (YoY, Apr) 3.8% 3.8% 3-year high Core PCE (YoY, Apr) 3.3% 3.3% Hottest since Nov 2023 GDP (QoQ, Q1) 1.6% 2.0% Missed Durable Goods Orders (MoM, Apr) 7.9% 4.0% Strong beat 7-Year Note Auction 4.290% 4.175% prev Tailed New Home Sales (Apr) 622K 661K Missed

Release Actual Consensus Verdict Eurozone Business & Consumer Survey (May) 93.5 92.8 Beat Italian Consumer Confidence (May) 93.4 90.1 Strong beat UK 5-Year Gilt Auction 4.277% 4.651% prev Eased sharply Italian 10Y BTP Auction 3.77% 4.09% prev Eased

Release Actual Consensus Verdict Brazil Unemployment (Apr) 5.8% 5.9% Beat Brazil IGP-M Inflation (MoM, May) 0.84% 2.73% prev Sharp cooling Brazil CAGED Net Payrolls (Apr) 85.89K 230.00K Missed South Africa Rate Decision 7.00% 7.00% Hike Mexico Unemployment (Apr) 2.60% 2.80% prev Tightened

Europe & United KingdomAsia-Pacific & Emerging Markets01 Records on a three-year inflation high - the cognitive dissonance trade

The data was unambiguous. Headline PCE inflation rose to 3.8% year-on-year in April from 3.5% in March, the highest in nearly three years, with Core PCE at 3.3% - the hottest underlying read since November 2023. Q1 GDP was simultaneously revised to a soft 1.6%, undershooting the 2.0% consensus.

Slowing growth alongside accelerating inflation is the textbook definition of stagflation, and yet the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both closed at records. The catalyst was reports of a 60-day US-Iran memorandum to extend the ceasefire and gradually restore Persian Gulf energy exports.

The market is treating the oil channel as the only one that matters. Snowflake's 30% surge on a $6 billion Amazon deal reignited the AI trade and lifted Microsoft, Oracle and Palantir 3-4%, while Nvidia fell 1% and financials lagged. The breadth was thin; the narrative was singular.

02 Three weak auctions in three days - the bond market's verdict

The Treasury market issued its sharpest signal of the Warsh era. The 7-year note auction tailed to 4.290% from 4.175% at the prior sale, completing an unbroken three-day sequence of soft demand following Tuesday's 2-year and Wednesday's 5-year tails.

The 10-year yield drifted to 4.47%, a near two-week low, as easing oil masked the auction story. But traders now price roughly 50% odds of a Fed hike by December, a remarkable inversion from the cut-mandate the White House handed Chair Warsh on his swearing-in. Q1 Core PCE prints were revised up to 4.40%, a stark reminder of how sticky the inflation backdrop has become.

For Brazil, the data composed a constructive picture under the surface. Unemployment fell to 5.8%, the IGP-M cooled sharply to 0.84% from 2.73% as fuel relief flowed through wholesale prices, and the Selic at 14.50% remains the highest real-rate carry in the major emerging markets. The wrinkle was CAGED net payroll jobs collapsing to just 85.89K against a 230K expectation - a first crack in the labor market that the Copom will weigh against the still-hot mid-month IPCA-15.

03 The paradox - a memorandum the market priced before anyone signed it

The counter-current is the same one that has driven this week's tape: equities and oil are trading on a deal that has not been confirmed by either government. Reports describe a 60-day memorandum; Washington has neither published nor formally endorsed terms.

Yet every asset class is leaning into the trade. Treasury yields eased, oil sat well below pre-week levels, and the S&P 500 added another half percent to records. A signed agreement justifies the move; a leak that proves premature reignites the inflation shock at exactly the moment the bond market is already pricing higher-for-longer.

Friday: Eurozone flash CPI - a test of whether the ECB's easing bias survives the Spanish PPI spike to 8.3%. Friday: Tokyo Core CPI at 1.3% printed below consensus, complicating the BoJ's normalisation path; Ueda commentary watched. Monday: US ISM Manufacturing PMI, the first major June print and a clean read on activity into the Warsh-era summer. Tuesday: Brazil GDP Q1 - the cleanest gauge of how much the 14.50% Selic is actually slowing the domestic economy. This week: Whether the Hormuz memorandum is formally signed and published. A signed deal locks the oil-down disinflation; a denial that sticks reverses every trade in equities, bonds, and the BRL.

04 What to watch today and this weekFrequently Asked Questions Why did markets rise when PCE inflation hit a three-year high?

Investors focused on the de-escalation narrative rather than the inflation print. Reports of a 60-day US-Iran ceasefire memorandum, combined with easing oil prices, lowered the perceived risk of further inflation acceleration. The print itself came in at the Dow Jones consensus of 3.8%, and the monthly figure of 0.4% was slightly cooler than expected, giving traders cover to interpret the data as the peak of a transient oil-driven episode rather than a structural shift.

What does the third weak Treasury auction signal?

Three consecutive tailed auctions - the 2-year Tuesday, 5-year Wednesday, and 7-year Thursday - show investors require meaningfully higher yields to absorb US government debt across the curve. It reflects deficit concerns, sticky inflation, and a Federal Reserve that markets now expect to hold or hike in 2026 rather than cut. Even as the 10-year yield drifted lower on Iran headlines, the underlying demand picture remains soft, which keeps the higher-for-longer regime intact.

How does this affect Brazil and the real?

The picture is mixed but net constructive. The IGP-M wholesale inflation index cooled sharply to 0.84% as falling global oil filtered through, supporting the BCB's disinflation path toward a projected 13.25% year-end Selic. Unemployment fell to a low 5.8%, but CAGED net payroll job creation collapsed to 85.89K from over 200K - an early sign the high real-rate carry is biting the labor market. The combination favours a firmer real near-term, with the policy debate moving toward how quickly the Copom can ease.

Is the US economy heading toward stagflation?

The Q1 data carried that signature: 1.6% growth and 3.8% inflation. Q1 Core PCE was revised up to 4.40% from the prior 2.70%, a substantial upward revision that suggests inflation pressure was stronger earlier in the year than first reported. But Durable Goods Orders surged 7.9% in April and initial jobless claims at 215K remain low, so the activity side is not yet rolling over. The risk is that the oil shock filters into core services and the slowdown deepens before disinflation arrives.

What is the most important release next week?

Monday's ISM Manufacturing PMI is the first major June data point and will signal whether the slowdown visible in Q1 GDP is extending. Brazil's Q1 GDP on Tuesday is the key emerging-market print - it will show how much the 14.50% Selic is actually constraining the domestic economy and inform the Copom's June 17 decision. Both feed directly into how aggressively central banks can lean into the easing-on-cheaper-oil narrative.

Reported for The Rio Times - Global Economy Briefing. Filed May 29, 2026 - 08:00 BRT. Sources: CNBC, TheStreet, Trading Economics, The Motley Fool, The Rio Times. Previously: May 28 · May 27.

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