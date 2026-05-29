Holiday Spending Boosts Retail And Wholesale Sectors

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Retail and wholesale markets are experiencing heightened activity during Eid Al Adha, as consumers increase spending on food, clothing, gifts, household goods, and festive essentials, with analysts expecting the holiday season to provide a significant boost to commercial activity nationwide.

Retailers, wholesalers, and shopping malls across Qatar have reported stronger footfall and higher demand in the lead-up to Eid, particularly for groceries, perfumes, fashion, electronics, livestock, and hospitality-related products.

Market analysts said Eid Al Adha remains one of the busiest trading periods of the year for Qatar's retail sector, supported by family gatherings, social celebrations, travel activity, and increased consumer spending.

“Eid Al Adha traditionally generates strong momentum for Qatar's retail and wholesale markets,” said a retail expert and grocery store owner, Muhammad Fasil.“Consumer spending rises considerably during this period as households purchase food products, clothing, gifts, and festive items, while businesses also increase inventory levels to meet seasonal demand.”

He noted that supermarkets, shopping malls, and wholesale distributors often experience a sharp increase in sales volumes during the weeks leading up to Eid, particularly in sectors linked to hospitality and family celebrations.

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Retail activity has also been supported by promotional campaigns, discounts, and seasonal offers introduced by major shopping centres and retailers seeking to attract shoppers during the holiday period.

“Consumers are actively looking for value deals and bundled offers this Eid,” he said.“At the same time, brands are competing aggressively through promotions, loyalty rewards, and entertainment activities to increase mall footfall and spending.”

He emphasised that indoor shopping malls continue to benefit from strong visitor traffic during the summer season, especially as families seek leisure and dining experiences alongside shopping.

The wholesale sector has also benefited from increased demand from retailers and hospitality businesses preparing for the holiday season. Traders emphasised that orders for food products, beverages, packaging materials, and consumer goods have risen significantly compared to normal trading periods.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has intensified market monitoring efforts ahead of Eid Al Adha to ensure consumer protection and market stability.

In a recent post on X, the MoCI said it is conducting“Intensive inspection campaigns across retail outlets and shopping centres as part of its preparations for Eid Al Adha, to ensure market compliance, protect consumer rights, and guarantee the availability of goods and products for citizens and residents.”

The inspections aim to monitor pricing practices, product availability, and compliance with commercial regulations during the peak shopping period. Analysts said such inspection campaigns play an important role in maintaining consumer confidence and ensuring stable supply chains during high-demand holiday seasons.

“Government oversight helps reinforce trust in the market, particularly during periods of elevated consumer spending,” Fasil said.“It also supports fair competition and protects shoppers from price manipulation or supply shortages.”

Consumers across Doha said spending activity has increased noticeably in recent days as preparations for Eid intensify.

“Every Eid season we spend more on groceries, clothing, and gifts for family gatherings,” said a Doha resident, Ashraf Ali.“The malls are already crowded, especially during the evenings, and many stores are offering discounts.”

He said that Eid shopping remains an important family tradition despite rising living costs globally.

“People still want to celebrate and enjoy Eid with their families. We usually buy clothes for the children, sweets, and food items for gatherings at home,” Ali added.

Industry experts expect retail and wholesale activity to remain strong throughout the Eid holiday period, supported by continued consumer demand, tourism activity, and promotional campaigns across Qatar's commercial sector.