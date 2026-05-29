Qatar's Pilgrims Provided Integrated Services As They Spend Final Hajj Days In Mina Camps

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Pilgrims from the State of Qatar are spending the days of Tashreeq of the Hajj season 1447 AH in Qatari camps in Mina, where they perform the ritual of stoning the Jamarat.

Some pilgrims choose to leave on the second day-Friday, the 12th of Dhul-Hijjah-departing Mina before sunset, following the verse:“Whoever hastens in two days, there is no sin upon him; and whoever delays, there is no sin upon him, for whoever fears Allah.” Others remain to complete the third day of Tashreeq, following the Sunnah.

The Mina camps prepared by the Qatari Hajj mission represent an advanced model in organisational quality and infrastructure. They have been equipped according to the highest approved technical specifications and standards, ensuring a comfortable and safe environment for Qatar's pilgrims throughout their stay in Mina.

The camps were designed to provide full privacy by allocating separate camps for men and women, in addition to completing all essential facilities and services that meet pilgrims' daily needs.

Facilities include a multi-use seat for each pilgrim that can be converted into a bed or chair as needed, along with a personal table for eating or reading. Each seat is equipped with an independent electrical outlet with mobile charging capability, as well as overhead storage units for convenient luggage organisation.

The camps also include dedicated dining halls and 24-hour open buffets, equipped with refrigerators for water, juices, and cold beverages, ensuring that pilgrims' nutritional needs are met throughout their stay in Mina until the end of the Days of Tashreeq.

Services were not limited to basic facilities. The Qatari Hajj mission ensured an integrated system of security, safety, and healthcare within the camps, including equipped medical clinics, examination and emergency rooms, as well as ambulances and specialised medical staff accompanying pilgrims around the clock.

Field service and catering teams were also deployed continuously to meet pilgrims' needs, ensuring their comfort and enabling them to perform their rituals with ease at all stages of their stay in the holy sites.

As part of strengthening field monitoring, the Communication and Support Unit continued its 24/7 operations, receiving reports and inquiries from pilgrims and coordinating immediately with various field, health, and service units to ensure rapid response and timely solutions.

The unit's teams are deployed across camp locations and movement routes within Mina and along the Jamarat area, enabling close monitoring of Qatari pilgrims' movement, handling any logistical or organisational emergencies, and providing guidance and instructions. They also facilitate direct communication with campaign guides, enhancing operational flow and service quality.

The Mashair Services Unit also continued its efforts in directly supervising the preparation and management of camps in Mina, ensuring full readiness throughout the Days of Tashreeq through continuous monitoring of cleanliness, catering, and technical and service facilities.

The unit works to provide an integrated residential environment within the camps, including organising daily services, ensuring the availability of water, beverages, and meals at all times, as well as regularly maintaining public facilities to ensure the highest levels of comfort and safety, enabling pilgrims to perform their rituals in an organised and secure environment.

In line with its commitment to inclusive services, the mission placed special emphasis on persons with disabilities and the elderly.

The camps were equipped with specially designed pathways, entrances, and bathrooms to facilitate their movement and enable them to perform rituals with ease and independence, reflecting the mission's commitment to serving all categories of pilgrims without exception.

This institutional integration has contributed to providing a model Hajj experience for Qatar's pilgrims, reflecting early preparation and precise execution, and earning widespread praise from pilgrims and campaign operators for the quality of services and field organisation.

The Qatari Hajj mission emphasises that all these efforts primarily aim to enable pilgrims to perform their rituals in an atmosphere of safety and reassurance, reflecting Qatar's honourable image in serving its pilgrims.