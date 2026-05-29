Festive Atmosphere Blends Joy, Heritage, And Family On Katara Corniche

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: For the second consecutive day, the Katara Cultural Village Foundation celebrates Eid Al-Adha with a series of cultural, entertainment, and family events spread across the village's facilities and beach.

The atmosphere combines joy, the spirit of Eid, and cultural identity, offering visitors a comprehensive experience ranging from folk and entertainment performances to scientific and exploratory journeys at the Al Thuraya Planetarium.Katara's Eid Al-Adha events are distinguished by their diversity, catering to different ages and interests. Heritage performances coexist with scientific experiments and recreational activities, providing visitors with multiple experiences in one place.

Between the astronomical shows at the Al Thuraya Planetarium, the vibrant beach atmosphere, and folk performances that pulsate with the spirit of heritage, visitors find themselves immersed in an Eid celebration that embodies culture, enjoyment, and family warmth, all within an atmosphere carefully curated by Katara to create lasting memories.

In one of the highlights of the Eid celebrations, the Al Thuraya Planetarium in Building 41 opened its doors to space enthusiasts and science lovers with a series of interactive shows that took audiences on journeys among planets, stars, and the mysteries of the universe.

On the second day of Eid, yesterday, the planetarium presented“The Great Adventure of the Solar System,” followed by“Zola's Space Guardians,” and then the 3D film“Polaris.”

On the third day of Eid, Friday, May 29, the planetarium will present“Stars” at 5pm, followed by“The Great Adventure of the Solar System” again at 6pm, and the 3D film“Astronaut” at 7pm. The shows concluded on Saturday, May 30, with“The Great Adventure of the Solar System” at 5pm and“The Perfect Little Planet” at 6pm.Along the Katara Corniche, the festive events continued in a joyful family atmosphere, with a Qatari folk group performing traditional dances accompanied by folk songs and rhythms that reflect the authenticity of Qatari heritage and offer visitors a vibrant and nostalgic experience. And the“Katara Eid Gift” brings joy to children's faces and adds a warmer, more festive atmosphere to the place.

The evenings become even more celebratory with the daily military parade, held twice a day at 5:45pm and 6:45pm on the Katara Corniche. Every evening at 8:30pm, the sky is illuminated with a dazzling fireworks display that transforms the waterfront into a captivating spectacle, watched by visitors along the beach amidst the sea breeze and the vibrant Eid atmosphere.

In Building 12, Katara visitors will find a space brimming with the spirit of Eid, featuring pavilions showcasing local products, handicrafts, fashion, perfumes, traditional sweets, and heritage gifts.This diverse participation reflects the creativity, craftsmanship, and spirit of Qatari home-based businesses. The variety of pavilions offers visitors a unique shopping experience that blends heritage with modern touches, in a family-friendly atmosphere that promotes local products and provides a platform for local families to showcase their creations and connect directly with the public. Katara offers its visitors during Eid an integrated experience that combines entertainment, culture, and a family-friendly atmosphere.

The beaches, walkways, and squares appear more vibrant with the influx of families and visitors of various nationalities, in a scene that confirms Katara's status as a destination that celebrates Eid as an emotional state that shares its details with everyone, not just a passing occasion.