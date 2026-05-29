Investigation Into Suspected Enefit Green Share Information Leak Concluded Without Finding A Crime

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The State Prosecutor's Office has closed the criminal proceedings in which a possible leak of inside information was investigated in connection with the voluntary takeover bid for Enefit Green AS shares in the spring of 2025.

The Central Criminal Police initiated the proceedings in September 2025 on the basis of a criminal report received from the Financial Supervision Authority, which indicated prohibited transactions in the period preceding the takeover offer. The aim of the investigation was to establish whether anyone had used inside information to generate unlawful profit. State Prosecutor Jürgen Hüva confirmed that the proceedings were closed because the evidence gathered did not corroborate the initial suspicion of a crime and no violation of the law was established.

The voluntary takeover offer by Eesti Energia AS to Enefit Green AS shareholders was conducted at a price of €3.40 per share and concluded in mid-May 2025. As a result of the takeover, Enefit Green AS returned to 100% ownership of the Eesti Energia group, and the shares were delisted from the main list of the Nasdaq Baltic exchange in July 2025.

Further Information:

Danel Freiberg

Head of Treasury and Financial Risk Management

Eesti Energia AS

Tel: +372 5594 3838

Email: ...