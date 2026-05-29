Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And Liquidity Agreement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement Period from 21 May 2026 to 27 May 2026 Share Buyback Program

On 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased. Bekaert announces today that during the period from 21 May 2026 to 27 May 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 51 190 shares. The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 21 May 2026 to 27 May 2026:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 21 May 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 575 40.80 41.00 40.25 268 260 MTF CBOE 4 726 40.86 41.00 40.60 193 104 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 22 May 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 395 41.20 41.45 40.95 263 474 MTF CBOE 4 311 41.18 41.40 40.95 177 527 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 25 May 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 077 41.73 41.85 41.60 253 593 MTF CBOE 3 923 41.73 41.90 41.55 163 707 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 26 May 2026 Euronext Brussels 7 005 41.78 41.85 41.60 292 669 MTF CBOE 2 995 41.79 41.90 41.70 125 161 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 27 May 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 516 42.02 42.20 41.85 273 802 MTF CBOE 2 667 42.02 42.15 41.80 112 067 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 51 190 41.48 42.20 40.25 2 123 365

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 600 shares during the period from 21 May 2026 to 27 May 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 600 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 21 May 2026 to 27 May 2026:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 21 May 2026 400 40.40 40.60 40.20 16 160 22 May 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 25 May 2026 200 41.50 41.50 41.50 8 300 26 May 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 27 May 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 600 24 460





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 21 May 2026 800 40.90 41.00 40.80 32 720 22 May 2026 1 200 41.06 41.40 40.60 49 272 25 May 2026 400 41.70 41.80 41.60 16 680 26 May 2026 400 41.78 41.80 41.75 16 712 27 May 2026 800 42.03 42.20 41.80 33 624 Total 3 600 149 008

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 20 329 shares.

On 27 May 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 063 163 own shares, or 4.07% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment

p260529E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement