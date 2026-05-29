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Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And Liquidity Agreement


2026-05-29 02:15:53
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 21 May 2026 to 27 May 2026

Share Buyback Program
On 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 21 May 2026 to 27 May 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 51 190 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 21 May 2026 to 27 May 2026:

Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€)		 Lowest Price
paid (€)		 Total
Amount (€)
21 May 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 575 40.80 41.00 40.25 268 260
MTF CBOE 4 726 40.86 41.00 40.60 193 104
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
22 May 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 395 41.20 41.45 40.95 263 474
MTF CBOE 4 311 41.18 41.40 40.95 177 527
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
25 May 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 077 41.73 41.85 41.60 253 593
MTF CBOE 3 923 41.73 41.90 41.55 163 707
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
26 May 2026 Euronext Brussels 7 005 41.78 41.85 41.60 292 669
MTF CBOE 2 995 41.79 41.90 41.70 125 161
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
27 May 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 516 42.02 42.20 41.85 273 802
MTF CBOE 2 667 42.02 42.15 41.80 112 067
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
Total 51 190 41.48 42.20 40.25 2 123 365

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 600 shares during the period from 21 May 2026 to 27 May 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 600 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 21 May 2026 to 27 May 2026:

Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
21 May 2026 400 40.40 40.60 40.20 16 160
22 May 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
25 May 2026 200 41.50 41.50 41.50 8 300
26 May 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
27 May 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
Total 600 24 460


Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
21 May 2026 800 40.90 41.00 40.80 32 720
22 May 2026 1 200 41.06 41.40 40.60 49 272
25 May 2026 400 41.70 41.80 41.60 16 680
26 May 2026 400 41.78 41.80 41.75 16 712
27 May 2026 800 42.03 42.20 41.80 33 624
Total 3 600 149 008

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 20 329 shares.

On 27 May 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 063 163 own shares, or 4.07% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment

  • p260529E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

MENAFN29052026004107003653ID1111182137



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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