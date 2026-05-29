Inside PHOTOS Of Janhvi Kapoor Chennai Beach Home With Luxury Interiors & Stunning Sea Views

Janhvi Kapoor's Chennai bungalow is a stunning blend of luxury, nostalgia, and sea views. Once owned by Sridevi, the beach house reflects calm natural design, modern touches, and cherished family memories.

Janhvi Kapoor is a big Bollywood star, but she's always stayed true to her roots. This stunning Chennai beach house is one of her favourite places. It's full of memories and has a lovely coastal vibe. The house is in the quiet Akkarai area on East Coast Road, a perfect break from the busy film world.This massive bungalow sits on a four-acre property, mixing luxury with nature. Janhvi's mother, the late Sridevi, first owned this house, so it's full of memories and has a timeless feel. It recently got famous worldwide after Airbnb listed it in their 'Icons' collection. This gave some lucky fans a chance to stay here.The house is surrounded by lots of greenery, tall palm trees, and pretty gardens, making it feel like a private paradise. It has a sparkling swimming pool, a peaceful fountain, and a cute gazebo. These features make the outdoors perfect for chilling, taking photos, or just enjoying a quiet evening.Inside, the house has a cool, modern design that uses a lot of natural materials. You'll see plenty of bamboo, rattan, and earthy textures, giving it a simple but warm look. The family paid attention to every little detail. Many pieces were even made by local Indian artisans, which adds a really authentic touch.The living room has a rustic but elegant vibe. It's decorated with modern items and handmade wicker ottomans. For Janhvi, the dining area is extra special because her family shared many happy moments there. These personal touches make the house feel more than just a luxury home; it's full of heart.The house became part of Airbnb's 'Icons' collection, offering a free stay for a short time. A few lucky guests got to see what it's like to live like Janhvi Kapoor for a day. With its calm atmosphere, artsy interiors, and deep family history, this Chennai beach house is truly one of India's most beautiful celebrity homes.