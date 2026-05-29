MS Dhoni's Wife Touched Actor Jayaram's Feet In Public! Here Is The Shocking Reason Behind It

Actor Jayaram has shared a really interesting story about meeting Sakshi Dhoni, MS Dhoni's wife. This happened when he went to watch a Chennai Super Kings match.

Jayaram said that while he was sitting in the stadium, Sakshi came to meet him and, to his surprise, touched his feet. He was speaking about this at a promotional event for his new movie, 'Parimalam & Co'.

"I thought she mistook me for someone else," Jayaram said, explaining his shock. But it turns out, Sakshi knew exactly who he was. He added that their daughter Ziva's nanny was a Malayali. This nanny used to sing his famous song, 'Ambalappuzha Unnikannanodu', to help Ziva fall asleep.

Here's what Jayaram said in his own words: "This happened just a week ago. I had gone to Chennai for an IPL match. I was in my seat when I saw Dhoni's wife, Sakshi, walking over. I quietly told the person next to me, 'That's Dhoni's wife.' But she was actually coming straight to me. She ran from a distance and touched my feet, saying she was a big fan."

"I was completely shocked. I wondered if she had touched my feet thinking I was someone else. But she knew me. Their nanny is a Malayali. She used to sing the song 'Ambalappuzha Unnikannanodu' from my film to their daughter, Ziva. That's the song the child would listen to before sleeping," he explained.

On the work front, 'Parimalam & Co' is a special film as it brings Jayaram and Urvashi back on screen together after 20 years. The movie is directed by Pandiraj and also features a great cast including Yogi Babu, Mysskin, Sandy, and Sanjana Krishnamurthy.