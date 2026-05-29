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Sandeep Marwah Honoured With Msmes Global Leaders Award By Global Leaders Foundation
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, a renowned media personality, educationist, and global cultural ambassador, was honoured with the prestigious MSMEs Global Leaders Award by the Global Leaders Foundation in recognition of his remarkable contribution to the promotion and development of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).
The award was presented by Ramesh Tripathi during a special समारोह acknowledging leaders who have significantly contributed to economic growth, entrepreneurship, and industry empowerment.
While presenting the award, Ramesh Tripathi lauded Dr. Marwah's continuous efforts in supporting MSMEs through various platforms, initiatives, and international collaborations. He stated,“Dr. Sandeep Marwah has played a pivotal role in promoting MSMEs by creating opportunities, encouraging innovation, and connecting businesses to global networks. His vision and dedication have greatly contributed to strengthening the entrepreneurial ecosystem.”
Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Sandeep Marwah said,“I am deeply honoured to receive this recognition from the Global Leaders Foundation. MSMEs are the backbone of our economy, and it has always been my endeavour to support their growth through education, media, and international outreach. This award inspires me to continue working towards empowering entrepreneurs and small businesses on a global scale.”
The recognition highlights Dr. Marwah's commitment to fostering entrepreneurship, promoting sustainable business practices, and building strong global linkages for MSMEs.
The event concluded with a shared vision to further strengthen support for MSMEs and encourage innovation-driven growth across industries.
The award was presented by Ramesh Tripathi during a special समारोह acknowledging leaders who have significantly contributed to economic growth, entrepreneurship, and industry empowerment.
While presenting the award, Ramesh Tripathi lauded Dr. Marwah's continuous efforts in supporting MSMEs through various platforms, initiatives, and international collaborations. He stated,“Dr. Sandeep Marwah has played a pivotal role in promoting MSMEs by creating opportunities, encouraging innovation, and connecting businesses to global networks. His vision and dedication have greatly contributed to strengthening the entrepreneurial ecosystem.”
Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Sandeep Marwah said,“I am deeply honoured to receive this recognition from the Global Leaders Foundation. MSMEs are the backbone of our economy, and it has always been my endeavour to support their growth through education, media, and international outreach. This award inspires me to continue working towards empowering entrepreneurs and small businesses on a global scale.”
The recognition highlights Dr. Marwah's commitment to fostering entrepreneurship, promoting sustainable business practices, and building strong global linkages for MSMEs.
The event concluded with a shared vision to further strengthen support for MSMEs and encourage innovation-driven growth across industries.
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