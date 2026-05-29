MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 28, 2026 1:17 am - Fine-Art Travel Photographer Leslie Brashear Returns to Italy and Expands her Italy Collection, Plus Adds New Sicily Collection

Alicante, Spain – May 26, 2026 – Fine-art travel photographer Leslie Brashear announced today the expansion of her Italy photography collection with new work captured throughout Italy, along with the launch of an entirely new Sicily collection documenting her recent travels across the island.

Brashear dedicated significant time in spring 2026 to exploring Sicily, visiting destinations such as Catania, Palermo, Siracusa, Taormina, and nearby areas. During her travels, she captured everyday moments, architecture, landscapes, and the unique details that define a place's character. The Italy collection has been expanded with new images from Brashear's recent travels, while the newly created Sicily collection focuses specifically on scenes from across the island. This includes vibrant local markets, stunning coastlines, historic streets, and intimate glimpses of daily life.

“These travels reminded me why Italy continues to pull me back,” said Brashear.“There's beauty in the grand landmarks, but also in small moments-a market window, morning light on old buildings, flowers growing through ruins, or people simply living their day. Sicily especially felt layered with history, color, and unexpected moments.”

Brashear's photography emphasizes visual storytelling through light, atmosphere, and a sense of place, often balancing iconic destinations with overlooked details that travelers might otherwise pass by.

Photographs on lesliebrashearphotos are available in a variety of formats, including fine-art prints, canvas, framed prints, metal, and acrylic, along with select home décor and stationery items such as mugs, pillows, notebooks, and greeting cards.

Explore the expanded Italy collection at:

Explore the new Sicily collection at:

A portion of every purchase supports the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN), benefiting Brashear's family Purple Stride team, Curt's Cancer Crushers, established in honor of her late brother Curt, who passed away from pancreatic cancer in January 2025. Curt's own photography is also featured in a dedicated collection on Brashear's website

About Leslie Brashear:

Leslie Brashear is a fine-art travel photographer whose work reflects a lifelong connection to photography and a passion for exploring new places. After beginning her career as a photo lab technician, she later embraced a full-time travel lifestyle, allowing her to document destinations throughout the world with an emphasis on light, atmosphere, and visual storytelling. Her photography invites viewers to experience both iconic destinations and the quieter moments that define them.

For more information, visit lesliebrashearphotos or contact Leslie Brashear at....

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Media, gallery, and exhibition inquiries welcome.?