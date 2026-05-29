YMIN Hybrid Capacitors Define A New Standard For Automotive Thermal Management Reliability.

MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 28, 2026 1:51 am - YMIN VHT/VHU/VHR Hybrid Solid-Liquid Capacitors: Wide Temperature Range, Shock Resistance, Long Lifespan, Pin-to-Pin Replacement for Japanese Brands, Reshaping the Reliability Benchmark for Automotive Thermal Management

Introduction

With the accelerated electrification and intelligentization of new energy vehicles, the self-sufficiency and controllability of core components and supply chain security have become core issues in the industry. For a long time, while Japanese hybrid solid-liquid capacitors have possessed good performance, their high premiums, long delivery cycles, and large supply fluctuations have caused supply chain problems for many automotive Tier 1 suppliers and OEMs. Shanghai Yongming Electronics, a leading domestic capacitor manufacturer, has launched its VHT/VHU/VHR series of hybrid solid-liquid capacitors, leveraging its self-developed core technologies. The products' overall performance is fully comparable to top-tier Japanese brands, specifically optimized for demanding automotive applications such as electronic water pumps, and support seamless pin-to-pin replacement, providing the automotive industry with a highly adaptable, stable, and cost-effective domestic alternative.

I. Industry Pain Points: More Than Just Simple Replacement, Addressing Core Challenges in Automotive Components

Currently, the industry's use of Japanese solid-liquid hybrid capacitors is generally facing a dilemma: they are usable, but delivery times are long:

High Costs: Significant brand premiums directly increase the overall BOM (Bill of Materials) cost of a vehicle;

Delayed Delivery Cycles: Tight market supply and typical delivery cycles exceeding six months severely disrupt vehicle production schedules;

Insufficient Supply Guarantee: The supply chain is vulnerable to risks due to raw material market fluctuations and international situations.

Yongming Electronics accurately addresses the industry's essential needs and pain points. Its three series of capacitors are fully compatible with mainstream Japanese models in terms of size and electrical parameters, achieving a significant leap forward in key performance indicators. Leveraging its self-developed supply chain system and automated intelligent factory, Yongming Electronics ensures both uninterrupted supply and high-standard quality.

II. Core Technological Strength: Three Series Directly Address the Core Causes of Electronic Water Pump Failure

Automotive electronic water pumps are mostly located in the engine compartment or around the power battery, facing three severe operating conditions: high-amplitude vibration, ultra-wide temperature shock (-55?~+150?), and complex power supply ripple.

Yongming's VHT, VHU, and VHR series rely on three core technological advantages to prevent various usage failures at the source:

High-Shock-Resistant Reinforced Structure Design Solves Vibration Failure Hazards

The entire series uses high-strength shock-resistant raw materials combined with a proprietary internal core-packing locking process. Real-world testing has verified that the standard version can meet the stringent 10G vibration test of pure electric vehicles; with the optional reinforced shock-resistant base plate, an ultra-high 30G shock resistance level can be achieved, completely preventing failures such as capacitor internal structure breakage and unexpected electronic water pump shutdown caused by vehicle bumps.

Dual Dielectric Insulation Technology Overcomes Wide-Temperature Failure Challenges

VHT Series: Operating temperature range -55? to +125?, extremely low capacity decay in low-temperature environments, ensuring no abnormal noise during cold starts of the electronic water pump;

VHU Series: Operating temperature range extended to -55? to +135?, suitable for high-temperature conditions in the compact heat dissipation spaces of vehicles;

VHR Series: Maximum withstand temperature up to 150?, perfectly matching the extreme high-temperature operating environment of close mounting to the engine block.

Ultra-Low ESR + Wide-Frequency Stability Ensures Stable Electrical Performance

All three series achieve an equivalent series resistance (ESR) as low as 0.020? at 100kHz, and can withstand a large ripple current of up to 2800mA at 125?.

Maintaining ultra-low impedance characteristics across the entire frequency band allows for rapid response to instantaneous changes in water pump motor load, ensuring smooth and stable output current and more stable operation.

Real-world application case: Adaptation and implementation of an electronic water pump for a new energy vehicle

Pain point scenario: The electronic water pump fails prematurely under high and low temperature cycling shocks and long-term vibration conditions, exhibiting significant abnormal noise during low-temperature startup, directly causing an imbalance in the vehicle's thermal management system and posing a safety hazard.

Root cause of failure: Traditional capacitors suffer from significant capacitance decay at low temperatures, high equivalent series resistance, and weak internal vibration-resistant structure design, making them unsuitable for the harsh operating conditions of vehicles.

Yongming's Solution: Utilizing VHT 25V 470?F 10*10.5 solid-liquid hybrid capacitors.

Application Results:

Completely eliminates cold start noise: Utilizing dual dielectric technology combined with ultra-low ESR impedance of 0.020?, the water pump motor responds sensitively and operates without noise interference throughout.

Successfully passed the 10G vibration level test: Internal core reinforcement technology combined with high-strength materials ensures no structural deformation, open circuits, or other failures.

Stable performance over an ultra-wide temperature range: Electrical parameters fluctuate minimally across the entire temperature range of -55? to 125?, adapting to various complex automotive environments.

Conclusion: Injecting long-term reliability into core automotive thermal management components.

In the architecture of new energy vehicles, the electronic water pump is the core of the vehicle's thermal management system, and capacitors are no longer just basic materials in the BOM (Bill of Materials) but key components that determine system reliability and driving safety. As a professional capacitor manufacturer, YMIN Electronics maintains a constant safety stock and possesses flexible production capacity allocation capabilities. Its regular order delivery cycle is significantly better than that of Japanese brands, and it also supports rapid testing and adaptation for small-batch samples. We are not only an alternative to Japanese capacitors, but also a long-term, stable, and reliable component partner for automotive manufacturers.

YMIN's full range of solid-liquid hybrid capacitors, including the VHT, VHU, and VHR series, have all passed the authoritative AECQ-200 automotive-grade certification and comply with multiple environmental standards such as RoHS, REACH, and ELV, providing high reliability, high stability, and resistance to harsh operating conditions for automotive thermal management systems.

Connect with YMIN's professional technical team now to obtain complete test data for the VHT series capacitors in electric water pump scenarios and receive one-on-one selection guidance, completely eliminating the risk of capacitor failure in automotive thermal management hardware design.