Russian Drone Attacks Turkish Ship Departing Odesa Region, Injures Two Crew Members
According to the statement, Russian forces attacked the cargo ship ANT at night using a drone. The vessel, flying under the flag of Vanuatu and owned by a Turkish company, was sailing from one of the ports in Ukraine's Odesa region to Turkey with cargo on board.
The strike hit the ship's superstructure, triggering a fire on board.
Thanks to coordinated efforts by units of the Maritime Search and Rescue Service and the Ukrainian Navy, the fire was quickly brought under control.Read also: Russian drone crashes into apartment building in Romania, two injured
Two injured crew members were evacuated by Ukrainian Navy boats and transported to a medical facility.
"Russia continues to deliberately create threats to international maritime transport by attacking civilian infrastructure and commercial vessels," the Ukrainian Navy said.
On May 18, Russian forces struck a Chinese commercial vessel in Ukrainian waters using a drone.
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