Interim Report January - March 2026
- Net sales for the quarter amounted to MSEK 6.9 (6.5). This is split by line of business as follows:
- Retail – Net sales for the quarter amounted to MSEK 3.4 (2.9), an increase of 17%. Enterprise – Net sales for the quarter amounted to MSEK 3.4 (3.5), a decrease of 2%.
The report for January – March 2026 is available in its entirety at the following address:
“Anoto is still in a transition phase. The company has made significant progress in rebuilding its product foundation, but the next stage is execution: customers, deployments, revenue and operating leverage. That is where management's attention is now focused.”
Jonathan Faiman (CEO)
For further information contact:
Kevin Adeson, Chairman of the Board of Directors
For more information about Anoto, please visit or email...
Anoto Group AB (publ), Reg. 556532-3929, Flaggan 1165, 116 74 Stockholm
This information constitutes inside information as Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was provided by the contact person above for publication on 29 May 2026 at 08:00 CEST.
About Anoto Group
Anoto Group AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: ANOT) is a publicly held Swedish technology company and the original inventor of the digital pen and dot pattern technology. Anoto develops intelligent pens, paper and software that seamlessly bridge handwritten input and the digital world. Its core business lines include inq and Livescribe retail products as well as enterprise workflow solutions. Anoto's smartpens are used globally by students, professionals, and organizations to enhance productivity, creativity, and data capture. With a renewed focus on high-quality design, software innovation, and customer experience, Anoto is driving the next generation of digital writing.
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Anoto Group AB Interim Report Q1 2026 (SV) - FINAL
Anoto Group AB Interim Report Press Release - Q1 2026 (SV)
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