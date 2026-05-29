Heavy Rain Lashes Patna, Surrounding Areas Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds To Persist

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 29 (IANS) The weather conditions across Bihar have changed significantly following the formation of a cyclonic circulation over the east-central and southeast regions of the Bay of Bengal, bringing rainfall and cooler temperatures to several districts, including the capital city, Patna.

Heavy rain lashed Patna early in the morning, while thick cloud cover turned daylight conditions unusually dark.

Cool winds sweeping across the region have brought much-needed relief from the intense heatwave conditions experienced in recent days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Centre in Patna, most districts of Bihar are likely to witness partly cloudy skies, thunderstorms, lightning activity, gusty winds, and intermittent rainfall over the next 24 hours.

Special alerts for heavy rainfall and strong winds have been issued for the districts of Katihar and Purnea in the Seemanchal region of the state.

Meteorologists have forecast scattered rainfall across many parts of the state for the next two to three days.

The department has also predicted a fall of 2 degrees to 4 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures across several regions during this period.

On Thursday, maximum temperatures declined in at least 10 districts, including Patna, where the day temperature settled at 34.7 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Bhabhua in Kaimur district recorded the highest temperature in the state at 39.9 degrees Celsius.

Strong winds were recorded in districts such as Rohtas and Madhubani, where wind speeds reached nearly 37 km/hour. Rainfall during the past 24 hours included 6.4 mm in Imamganj (Gaya), 1.4 mm in Banke Bazar, and 1 mm in Madhepura.

The weather department has indicated that no major temperature fluctuations are expected over the coming week.

However, intermittent rainfall and cloud cover are likely to continue providing relief from heatwave conditions, although humidity levels may remain high in some districts.

The Southwest Monsoon is currently expected to enter Bihar between June 12 and June 18.

Meteorologists have noted that if the Bay of Bengal weather system strengthens further, the monsoon could reach the state earlier than anticipated.