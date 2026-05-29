Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute To 'Messiah Of Farmers' Charan Singh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid floral tribute to the statue of the former Prime Minister of India Chaudhary Charan Singh on his death anniversary at the Vidhan Sabha in Lucknow.

Calling him the "Messiah of Farmers", the Chief Minister said Chaudhary Charan Singh always maintained that the path to national development lies through villages and farms and advocated for farmers to be a priority in government agendas. "Known as the 'Messiah of Farmers', he emphasised that the path to national development lies through villages and farms, advocating for farmers to be a priority in government agendas," the Chief Minister said.

UP Govt Commemorates Legacy

He further said that the Uttar Pradesh government continues to honour his legacy through various initiatives, including the Chaudhary Charan Singh Seed Park in Lucknow. "The Uttar Pradesh government continues to commemorate his legacy through various programmes, including the Chaudhary Charan Singh Seed Park in Lucknow," he said.

Remembering his contribution to the nation, the Chief Minister said Chaudhary Charan Singh, who passed away on May 29, 1987, is remembered not only as a prominent political figure but also for his significant contributions to the nation and society.

National Leaders Pay Homage

Vice President of India C P Radhakrishnan also paid tribute to the former Prime Minister on his death anniversary. In a post on X, the Vice President remembered Chaudhary Charan Singh as a visionary leader and a tireless advocate for farmers, saying he dedicated his life to the welfare of the agrarian community and the upliftment of rural India.

He said Singh would always be remembered for his unwavering commitment to social justice, rural development and the empowerment of peasant communities. His post read, "I pay my respectful tributes to former Prime Minister Shri Chaudhary Charan Singh Ji on his death anniversary. A visionary leader and a tireless advocate for farmers, he dedicated his life to the welfare of the agrarian community and the upliftment of rural India. His unwavering commitment to social justice, rural development, and the empowerment of peasant communities will always be remembered."

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, while paying tribute to the former Prime Minister, described him as a prominent leader who strongly championed the voice of farmers.

His post on X stated, "On the death anniversary of former Prime Minister of India Chaudhary Charan Singh, a Bharat Ratna awardee and a prominent leader who strongly championed the voice of farmers, I pay my humble tributes to him."

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