The Difference Between Sum Insured And Sum Assured In Medical Insurance

Whether you are buying your first health insurance policy or renewing an existing one, you might have come across two terms that sound remarkably similar but mean very different things: 'sum insured' and 'sum assured'. It is believed that, moreover, although they both signify the highest limit that an insurance firm will pay, their interchangeability is basically a major error that may confuse one when filing a claim. Understanding these nuances is crucial to ensuring your medical health coverage is robust enough to protect your savings.

In this guide, we will break down the differences between 'sum insured' and 'sum assured', why they matter, and how a comprehensive medical insurance plan can safeguard your future.

Understanding the Basics

The first thing that you must be aware of to negotiate the world of insurance is to know the principle that lies behind the contract. Most medical insurance plans work on the principle of "indemnity". This implies that the insurance will put you in the same economic position that you found yourself in before a loss – that is all.

What is Sum Insured?

'Sum insured' is basically a term primarily used in non-life insurance, such as a health insurance policy or motor insurance. It works based on indemnity. In the event of being hospitalized, the insurance company pays you the real amount you actually incur up to the limit of the sum insured. For example, if your medical health coverage has a sum insured of ₹5 lakh and your hospital bill is ₹2 lakh, the insurer will pay ₹2 lakh. The rest, ₹3 lakh, will remain open to future claims in the same policy year.

What is Sum Assured?

'Sum assured' is a fixed sum which the insurer guarantees to the policyholder in case of a defined event, the occurrence of a critical illness. This is common in "benefit-based" healthcare insurance plans. The actual expense is irrelevant as opposed to indemnity plans; the entire amount assured is dispensed as a lump sum.

Major Differences Between Sum Insured and Sum Assured

The two terms are used to determine the boundary of your shielding; however, they operate under different principles of law and finance. Here are the key distinctions to help you refine your medical health coverage strategy:

Principles Underlying

The sum insured is founded on the principle of indemnity that seeks to pay in real terms the actual loss incurred. Sum assured, on the other hand, is a fixed benefit, i.e., the amount paid is determined in advance, irrespective of the real expenses.

Payout Mechanism

Under a standard health insurance policy, the sum insured acts as a "pool" from which actual hospital bills are paid. In case your bill is not equal to the limit, then the bill amount is only disbursed. Under Sum Assured, the sum is compensated as a lump sum in the case of a covered event.

Frequency of Claims

You are able to effect numerous claims against your sum insured in a single policy year, up to the limit being consumed. A Sum Assured payout is, however, considered to be a one-time occurrence; once the amount is paid, that particular benefit is usually considered to have ended.

Impact of Inflation

Because hospital costs fluctuate, a Sum Insured plan requires regular upgrades to keep your medical health coverage adequate. Sum assured is commonly employed as a financial buffer to take care of the non-medical expenses, such as the loss of income in the process of recovery.

Why the Distinction Matters for Your Medical Health Coverage?

The correct type of protection is dependent on what your needs are. Most people require a standard medical insurance plan to cover day-to-day hospitalization. However, relying solely on an indemnity-based health insurance policy might not be enough if you are diagnosed with a life-altering illness.

This is where the benefit plans are put in. In case you are a holder of a critical illness cover, with a sum assured of ₹10 lakh, and you are diagnosed to have a covered condition, you would receive the full amount instantly. This money can be utilized in specialized treatment or as a substitute for lost income. Total healthcare coverage often involves a strategic mix of both indemnity and benefit-based plans.

How to Choose the Right Amount for Your Health Insurance Policy?

Determining the right limit for your medical insurance is not a“one size fits all” process. Medical inflation is increasing at the rate of almost 14–15% per annum, so a cover that appears adequate today may not suffice in, say, five years. Assess your life stage, as a young professional might start with a basic health insurance policy, but a family with children or aging parents needs a much higher sum insured. Evaluate your medical history, because if you have a family history of chronic conditions, your health insurance policy should be expansive enough to cover long-term treatments. Consider your city as well, since in tier-1 cities the cost of healthcare is much higher compared to smaller towns, and your medical insurance should reflect the costs of the best local hospitals.

The Role of Add-ons in Medical Health Coverage

Sometimes, a standard health insurance policy has gaps. These can be bridged by the selection of select riders. An example is the Hospital Cash rider, which offers a set amount of cash daily benefit in hospitalization, which operates in the same manner as a Sum Assured in the health insurance for which you are indemnified.

Correspondingly, there are such provisions as investing in inflation protectors, which guarantee that the sum insured increases annually so that your medical health coverage does not become obsolete in the context of the increase in costs. Tailoring your health insurance policy results in an elastic and effective safety net.

Conclusion

The principle of knowing the difference between 'sum insured' and 'sum assured' is the initial step towards becoming a smart policyholder. Whereas Sum Insured will cover your hospital bills when they are incurred in the case of a typical medical insurance policy for family, and Sum Assured will give you a fixed amount of money in the form of a lump sum, which can be used to take care of your family in case of a big health problem.

A balanced financial plan must preferably consist of a good health insurance policy, which has a high sum insured to take care of the increasing hospital expenses. It is not necessary to wait till there is a medical emergency to see that it is not covered. Check the status of your medical health cover now and be able to go ahead with a stable health care provider, such as Niva Bupa Health Insurance, to give you the confidence to rest.